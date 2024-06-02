“I was the youngest member of the Assembly, male or female, at the age of 24 years in the first National Assembly of Zambia, which was immediately after Independence on 24th October 1964.” Yes, you read correctly. Former President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda nominated Malina Kajila Chilila-Makhubalo as a Member of Parliament. The 24-year-old was one of the five women to sit in the first session of the National Assembly of Zambia, alongside Nakatindi Nganga Wina, Ester Banda, Margaret Mbeba, and Madeline Robertson. It seems many of us assumed that the youngest member of Parliament is Imanga Wamunyima from Nalolo Constituency, aged 29, followed by Vincent Mwale, who became a member of parliament for Chipangali at only 30 years old. But,...



