Growing up as a music enthusiast, one would undoubtedly acknowledge the industry’s knack for delivering unforgettable collaborations, yielding timeless and soothing melodies. Music icon Red Linso has lauded his partnership with Winston Moyo as one of the most remarkable collaborations in the country, which gave birth to tracks like “Zig Zig Zigololo Weh”, “Love Yamuti”, “Nkani Yalula”, and “Kanyimbo Kanga”. He shares that collaborating with Winston was really fun, although the pair often had heated arguments in the studio which used to scare the producer; yet ultimately, their songs captured audiences. During an appearance on Kwithu FM’s Zed Top 10 programme recently, Red Linso, real name James Banda, explained the origins of his stage name. “The name Red Linso, some...



