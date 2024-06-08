If you’re an avid fan of Shi Mumbi’s comedy, then you’re likely familiar with Bana Mumbi, also known as “Ba Kapiri” for her portrayal of the “mungulu” character on the show. The comedy series, which began as social media skits in 2019 before airing on Zambezi Magic, revolves around Aubrey Luo as Shi Mumbi an ordinary, unsophisticated man, who survives by conning and taking odd jobs. He’s married to Rita Bwalya, who plays Rosemary, also known as Bana Mumbi. She is depicted as a woman raised in a village in Kapiri with no experience of town life. Due to this background, her husband takes advantage of her, maintaining a relationship with a slay queen called Belinda, which is played by...



