When the lyrics “Go Mama Go” hit the airwaves, there’s only one name which pops up in our minds, Reggae Dance Hall sensation Kalulaka Kanyanda Kaingu, aka Karasa Karayo. After taking a step back, Karasa is staging a triumphant return, declaring that “permanent things are not done in a rush”. He aspires for greatness and insists that this time, he is back for good. Karasa hints at a calculated reason behind his silence, but now, he’s ready to make some noise. Karasa’s 2013 banger Go Mama Go hasn’t lost even a bit of its magic. After 11 years, it’s still got us moving like it just dropped yesterday, proving that some music never fades, it only get better with time....



