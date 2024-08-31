Old is indeed gold! Who would have imagined that songs from two decades ago could set an Afrocentric-dressed crowd of all ages and races on fire for four hours of non-stop live music? Yet, that’s exactly what happened at Angela Nyirenda’s 20th music anniversary on August 24, 2024. The Mulungushi International Conference Centre KK wing was the hottest spot in town this past Saturday night, packed to the brim with fans ready to wriggle their waists. What initially seemed like it would be a long, frustrating evening turned into an extraordinary celebration. As the final notes faded, most people were still reluctant to leave, while others seized the moment to snap some selfies with Angela Nyirenda, Moses Sakala, Alice Chali,...



