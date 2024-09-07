This past week, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art, in conjunction with the Zambia National Arts Council, turned Lusaka into a hub of artistic magic with the third edition of the National Arts Festival. The air was filled with excitement as artists from every walk of life came together, each bringing a piece of their heart and passion to the stage. From the fashion shows that left the crowd in awe to the performances that stirred emotions, every moment felt like a celebration of not just art, but the people behind it. It was a beautiful reminder that creativity isn’t just something we see but something we feel, and this festival proved that the heart of the nation beats...