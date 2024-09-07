GOSPEL singer Kings Mumbi, alias Kings Malembe Malembe, has lamented that the relentless tagging of individuals based on their political affiliations is creating a dangerous rift in society, one which he believes is even more destructive than tribalism. Kings, who says he is currently rebranding his music career and is prepared to perform at any event; whether hosted by the UPND or PF, laments that despite singing gospel songs, he still faces some hostility from certain camps who don’t seem to have accepted his apology for singing some PF campaign music. Before his apology for his partisan stance, Kings was affiliated with the PF during the 2021 general elections and referred to himself as the “son of the house”, in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.