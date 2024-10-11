American singer and actor Omari Ishmael Grandberry alias Omarion says the type of welcome he has received in Zambia is beyond words. And Taalib Johnson, better known by the stage name Musiq Soulchild, says he can’t wait to share what he has learnt over the years with local artistes. Speaking during a media briefing, Thursday, Omarion observed that Zambia had beautiful people and culture. “Zambia Mulishani (how are you)?” asked Omarion, as he received an electric response. “What a beautiful culture and beautiful people coming from so far and to be able to get this type of greeting, love and appreciation is beyond words and myself, Musiq Soulchild have travelled so many different places throughout our careers and what’s irreplaceable...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here