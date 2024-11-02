THIS past weekend, the Zambian embassy in the USA was abuzz as artiste Chile One graced the stage at an exclusive dinner. While his performance impressed the audience, it was his fashion sense that really set tongues wagging. Fans quickly took to social media, stirring up a debate about whether his dress code aligns with the image of a high-profile artiste. Many suggested that he should elevate his fashion game to match his celebrity status. However, Chile One says while he may have millions, his dress code and style reflect who he is. If people disapprove of his fashion sense, that’s perfectly fine because, as an artiste, he has his own standards which he loves and respects, and it reminds...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here