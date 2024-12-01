Global betting company 1xBet embodies a championship spirit and is always focused on achieving maximum results. Whether participating in a prestigious international forum, an industry event, or attempting to secure a place in the Guinness World Records, the spirit of competition drives the brand to progress, improve, and stay in sync with its clients.

This is doubly important on Zambia’s National Unity Day. That’s why 1xBet congratulated its customers on the 60th Independence Anniversary and participated in the exclusive Mosi Ku Chalo event at R&G Arena in Lusaka. The company joined the Mosi brand initiative to secure a spot in the Guinness World Records while simultaneously opening over 4,340 bottles.

The smiles on the faces of event participants are more valuable than any record, and the opportunity to share in the joy of this national celebration became the greatest reward for 1xBet. The event’s guests, including around 100 1xBet representatives, immersed themselves in the festive atmosphere, enjoying hits from renowned artists T-Low, Vinchenzo, Bobby East, and Chef 187.

We were short 350 participants for the new Guinness record. This serves as excellent motivation to persevere and try again next year. Join 1xBet and keep the hope alive!