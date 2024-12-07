Mpali actress Natasha Chipepo, who plays the role of Chibale in Mpali, has once again spoken out about her personal struggles with mental health. She says that she was diagnosed with clinical depression and regularly faces mild depression and anxiety which come and go unexpectedly. What’s even more challenging is that some of her followers on her social media pages make certain mean comments highlighting her insecurities and it worsens her situation. Sometimes, she says she gets seasonal depression that hits out of nowhere, leaving her feeling overwhelmed. Last weekend, one of those moments caught her off guard, leading to an emotional breakdown captured in a viral video. Having experienced her first symptoms of depression at the age of 12,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here