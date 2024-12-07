Christine Nkole, once known as Christine Malembe, is one of the many talented female gospel artistes in the country. With a voice which reaches incredible heights, she has the ability to move hearts, inspire worship, and get you dancing in praise. Christine explains that stepping away from “Malembe music” wasn’t just a break, as some had assumed, but a leap toward following her true dreams. The journey wasn’t easy, she says, as people didn’t know her, and some even doubted her ability to succeed. If you’ve been following her music, you might remember her as part of the Kings Malembe crew a decade ago, before she took the bold step of going solo with her own squad, Team Risen. Last...



