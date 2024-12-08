Matero Local Court has heard that a 35-year-old woman of George Compound in Lusaka allowed her husband to have a girlfriend to fulfil his sexual needs whenever she was not in the mood. Lelia Phiri, however, told the court that her husband, Frederick Zulu, 38, betrayed her by impregnating his girlfriend and secretly marrying her. In his defence, Zulu lamented that his wife often avoided intimacy and it became worse when her grandmother, who used to help her with charms to boost her libido, died. This is in a matter in which Phiri dragged Zulu to court, demanding that he chooses between her and his girlfriend because she does not want to be in a polygamous marriage. During hearing, Magistrate...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here