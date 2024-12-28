Artiste Chile One is out to set the record straight, insisting that his breakup with Tianna was genuine and not just for show. After working through their differences, he says love has prevailed, and the couple is now back together and stronger than ever. Chile One, who described Tianna as a full banquet, said the hardest part of going public with their relationship is the constant stream of unsolicited opinions from everyone, especially when it comes to how they should look and dress. During his appearance on Power TV recently, Chile One also called out those who rush to judge his music, despite lacking any real understanding of the skill behind it. He also shared that while a lot happens...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here