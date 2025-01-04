Moses Ng’andwe, alias Chester, has raised an important point about the way Zambians often crush the spirits of others. He says there’s a common tendency to label artistes as “finished,” dismissing their talents and dreams. This criticism, he explains, leads to frustration, pushing individuals down a path where alcohol and other destructive habits seem like the only escape. Chester says if Kofi Olomide, a legend who started music before he (Chester) was even born, can keep rocking the stage, then who is anyone to say he should quit just because he’s grown. With conviction, Chester vows he’ll never stop singing and making music, no matter what. During his appearance on Power TV, Chester said he feels like he started music...



