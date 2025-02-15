Whenever the word love comes up in conversations in Zambia’s capital city, people often say “Lusaka is for business, not love”. But when Valentine’s Day rolls around, suddenly, people scramble for red roses, chocolates and other goodies to gift their lovers. On February 13th, red roses had run out in most shops by 20:00 hours! Florists, however, were still taking last-minute orders from panicking customers who were determined to surprise their significant others. On Valentine’s Day itself, people lined up at gift shops, corridor stands and anywhere they could spot something red, something white, or simply something romantic. Manda Hill and East Park Mall are popular hot spots for Valentine’s Day gifts in Lusaka. With that in mind, we couldn’t...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here