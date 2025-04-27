Testicles, balls, gonads, meat balls or whatever name you prefer to use, if you have them, then you better listen to Dr Aaron Mujajati. They might not get as much attention as other parts of the body, but these two little organs play a big role in your health, your hormones, and your manhood. Every April, the world turns its focus on them for one important reason: Testicular Cancer Awareness. In an exclusive interview with Diggers Life, Dr Mujajati shares that testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers in young men, yet it’s also one of the most curable if caught early. The challenge, he says, is that most men would rather not talk about their genitals. Dr...



