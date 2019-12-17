We don’t inspect transit Mukula containers – SA Revenue Service

- Local
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 17 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 11 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 17 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
We don’t inspect transit Mukula containers – SA Revenue ServiceBy Julia Malunga on 17 Dec 2019
South African Revenue Service (SARS) acting spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi says the Service does not usually subject transit containers, including trucks containing Mukula logs, to inspection.
And Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says the Authority does not have statistics on the number of illegal Mukula logs that have been intercepted since 2016.
Last week, Transparency International called on the South African government to investigate their end of the suspicious transit route in order to stop the flow of Zambian Mukula from the port of Durban.
But in response to a press query, Friday, Mkosi said transit cargo into neighbouring countries was generally not selected for inspection in the interest of facilitating trade
“Mukula wood is now included in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) list. This means that all customs declarations, including Mukula wood, will be subjected to the necessary customs controls in the event that the goods are declared incorrectly. Transit cargo into the neighbouring countries is generally not selected for inspection in the interest of facilitating trade. However, in instances where a risk has been identified, customs will intervene in terms of an enforcement action,” said Mkosi.
“Further, note that the SARS Customs is participating in Operation Sesha (derived from Seshachalam Forest). This programme is an international operation endorsed by the World Customs Organization (WCO) aimed at curbing the cross-border trafficking of protected flora. Operation Sesha is specifically tackling the illegal timber trade. The primary role of SARS Customs is to protect our borders and facilitate trade. We remain committed to that.”
And in an interview, Sikalinda said all confiscated Mukula Rosewood was handed over to the State.
When asked if there was an export of Mukula logs recently, Sikalinda said he did not have the details.
“I do not have details, I would lie,” Sikalinda said.
When asked how much Mukula the ZRA had intercepted since 2016, Sikalinda said he did not have the statistics.
“We don’t have those statistics because all operations are done with the joint-security wings, then immediately, we hand over,” Sikalinda responded.
But when pressed further to explain what happens to the confiscated Mukula intercepted by ZRA, Sikalinda insisted that the seized cargo was handed over to the State.
“We handed over publicly to government, to the joint security wings. If you remember, those handover ceremonies…the other year, when we were having public handovers. Those that we had intercepted on our own are the ones we handed over through the handover ceremonies we had,” Sikalinda replied.
When asked how much revenue had been lost through smuggling of Mukula, Sikalinda said ZAFFICO was the best State entity suited to tackle the question.
And when asked what ZRA’s position was on the research and revelation that China recorded about US $100 million worth of imported Mukula from Zambia, while the country only recorded a paltry US $900,000 in exported Mukula in 2016, Sikalinda said the joint security wings were in a better position to respond.
“What you need to understand is that the role of ZRA is to collect tax so what happens is that when there is a matter of special interest, there is a relevant wing that is usually appointed from the security wings to take the lead. For instance, mealie meal, the Zambia National Service (ZNS) has taken the lead. Similar to Mukula, we had a joint security wing taking the lead so they would be better placed to comment on that one,” replied Sikalinda.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- We don’t inspect transit Mukula containers – SA Revenue Service - 17 Dec 2019
- You don’t own State House, HH reminds Lungu - 17 Dec 2019
- Proposed increase in number of constituencies good but timing is wrong – Nkombo - 17 Dec 2019
- 25 Zambia Airways cabin crew members graduate - 17 Dec 2019
- UNZA has not communicated to us about delayed salaries – PS - 16 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (4,737 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (2,914 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,638 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,367 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,450 view)
- We’ve not received CDF, laments Mkaika MP
- Miles’ desire to pay K1,500 child support ill-founded says ex-wife
- Wina calls for joint-task force to slow imported food
- 4 men who sued Kaizer for assault comply with Court order to disclose residential addresses
- ConCourt sets March 9, 2020, to hear Lundazi Central election petition
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
We’ve not received CDF, laments Mkaika MP18 Dec 2019
-
Miles’ desire to pay K1,500 child support ill-founded says ex-wife18 Dec 2019
-
Wina calls for joint-task force to slow imported food18 Dec 2019
-
4 men who sued Kaizer for assault comply with Court order to disclose residential addresses18 Dec 2019
-
ConCourt sets March 9, 2020, to hear Lundazi Central election petition18 Dec 2019
-
Chaisa residents protest prolonged load shedding18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article