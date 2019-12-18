Chaisa residents protest prolonged load shedding

- Local
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 17 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 11 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 17 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Chaisa residents protest prolonged load sheddingBy Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019
Chaisa residents yesterday staged a protest over the continued long hours of load shedding during the day, arguing that they had no use for power which only comes at night.
The residents stoned a Zesco customer service centre and blocked Great North Road before police intervened.
In an interview, Zesco spokesperson Henry Kapata narrated that the residents threatened to burn some Zesco stations in the area because they were frustrated with the load shedding time table.
But Kapata explained that Zesco was load shedding residential areas during the day in order to keep the industries running for the sake of keeping the economy alive.
“Obviously, what is not correct is to resort to stoning customer service and acts of vandalism. I am aware that there was some residents, young ones, stoning customer service and threatening to burn some of the stations around there which is incorrect. The information I have is that they are frustrated that they don’t have power during the day time. But we are saying I am sure that even where you live you don’t have power during the day, it is everywhere!” Kapata exclaimed.
“Load management, like we have said, is that in the day time, we have to save the economy by taking power to the industries because we want people to remain productive. If people leave home and they go to work, where they are working there is no power; it is much more lethal and much more carless for us to give people power [at] home, so there is no productivity there. So you have noticed that much of load management is done in the day time whereby the industry will have power, where you will go for work, you find power and when you get back in the evening power gets back when you are back home. It’s part of load management so that we save the industry from total collapse.”
Kapata said maximization of usage whenever power was restored caused fuses to trip, thereby worsening load shedding.
“Those are areas that there is a high rampage of vandalism of cables, siphoning of transformer oil and it is like we are now sick and tired of talking about them all the time. You find that fuses are burning as a result of overloading in the system. When power is restored, everybody maximizes the usage of electricity in the end you have fuses that are burnt because in other words the transformer is communicating that ‘I can’t handle it anymore there are so many rods coming to me; so I will have to trip so that I save myself from further damage’. So those are the things that we have always engaged our friends there. When we call for a meeting, they don’t come! They don’t come to listen to these issues of load management. That is one area Chaisa, Mandevu, Marapodi where people don’t want to listen to us,” he lamented.
He warned that there were serious consequences for vandalism.
“The language obviously is that vandalism or committing an offence whether juvenile or adults has its own consequences. Even if juveniles are taken differently and the approach is different but it is the same consequences. The advice will always be that ‘people, please, whenever there are grievances first of all, they have to inquire what is happening if they are not registered with Zesco Limited’, we have always communicated with our clients that if we are not coming back from supply at that time, it is because of such and such,” Kapata said.
Meanwhile, Kapata said some customers may experience longer hours of load shedding because Zesco utilises the time to carry out maintenance works.
“If there are issues to do with load management, we have always continued to sensitise the people and we have always encouraged them to get registered with Zesco limited whenever we had faults. Sometimes, we carry out maintenance works whenever we having this long hours of load management. It is an opportunity for us when we have load management to do some of the distribution works that we are doing,” said Kapata.
“Remember that we also doing some poles the 132KV, the poles single circuit we are replacing them with the double circuit. So there are a lot of works that we do during load management; so sometimes [power] may not come as normal because these are the works we are doing.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Chaisa residents protest prolonged load shedding - 18 Dec 2019
- Power tariff hike will fund 2021 elections, says PAC - 17 Dec 2019
- Increasing constituencies from 156 to 235 wasteful, unnecessary – Hamududu - 16 Dec 2019
- PF deserves to win 2021 by a million votes – Mwila - 15 Dec 2019
- We need to beg IMF for assistance – Nawakwi - 13 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (4,737 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (2,914 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,638 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,367 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,450 view)
- We’ve not received CDF, laments Mkaika MP
- Miles’ desire to pay K1,500 child support ill-founded says ex-wife
- Wina calls for joint-task force to slow imported food
- 4 men who sued Kaizer for assault comply with Court order to disclose residential addresses
- ConCourt sets March 9, 2020, to hear Lundazi Central election petition
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
We’ve not received CDF, laments Mkaika MP18 Dec 2019
-
Miles’ desire to pay K1,500 child support ill-founded says ex-wife18 Dec 2019
-
Wina calls for joint-task force to slow imported food18 Dec 2019
-
4 men who sued Kaizer for assault comply with Court order to disclose residential addresses18 Dec 2019
-
ConCourt sets March 9, 2020, to hear Lundazi Central election petition18 Dec 2019
-
Chaisa residents protest prolonged load shedding18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Henry should not be insulting people like that. Does he know that there are more people in the informal sector than the formal one, thereby making sacrificing the small scale entrepreneurs in the person of welders, hairdressers…. immoral and unjust, so as to sustain the industries that do not cater for as much people. Moreover, the industries have the capacity to source for alternative sources of power as ZB has demonstrated. If an infrastructure does not serve the people Henry should not expect the people to protect the same. Henry should rather talk of the incompetence at ZESCO that has… Read more »