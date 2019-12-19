Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 19 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 19 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approvalBy Ulande Nkomesha and Mukosha Funga on 19 Dec 2019
The dismissal of ZNBC board chairman Mulenga Kapwepwe came after she created a new parallel management position at par with the Director General to report to her board, News Diggers has learnt.
According to a ZNBC source, Kapwepwe was dismissed because she made structural operational changes to ZNBC without consultation from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting services.
But when contacted, Kapwepwe said she did not want to comment on the matter at the moment until the dust settles, stressing that the truth would come out.
“Let me just say no comment. I think in due time the thing will be cleared I hope. Yeah, I think it will be cleared soon. I am not commenting; I am not commenting! Let things resolve a bit, then you can call me. Yes, now it is a bit awkward,” said Kapwepwe.
Meanwhile, Minister Dora Siliya also declined to explain the decision, saying she had already issued a statement on the matter.
Siliya’s statement dated December 17, 2019 stated that Kapwepwe was removed in public interest, citing Article 270 of the Constitution which states that the power to appoint also includes the power to remove.
“Government wishes to announce the nullification of Ms Mulenga Kapwepwe’s appointment to the Zambia National Broadcasting board of directors with immediate effect. Ms Kapwepwe’s appointment has been nullified pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia, as amended by the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016, which provides that to appoint includes power to remove. Government has deemed it to be in public interest to nullify the appointment of Ms Kapwepwe,” read Siliya’s statement in part.
However, sources have revealed that Kapwepwe was fired over the position she created for Amon Jere.
“It was observed that Kapwepwe made structural operational changes to ZNBC without consulting government. This also included the forced resignation of former ZNBC Director General, appointment of new Director General and the creation of a new top parallel position which she called Chief Operating Officer. This person was expected to report directly to her board, which makes it at par with the Director General,” revealed the source.
“It’s a pity you say the minister has refused to comment, but she would have given you this information. As far as we know, the Minister even wrote to her (Kapwepwe) quoting Section 17(1)(b) of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Act, Chapter 154 of the Laws of Zambia, which provides that the Board shall not appoint or terminate the services of the Director General without prior consultation. What the minister explained is that she has the responsibility to explain on the floor of the National Assembly any issues pertaining to the structural changes and other happenings at ZNBC,” explained the source.
The source said ZNBC employees were hopeful that the new board chairperson would address their operational challenges.
“As you can observe, the staff and management is happy with the shake up of the board because the lady failed to manage the staff impasse. Kapwepwe was not available to address the members of staff. So unions resorted to following the minister at her office to raise our challenges. So all those reasons pointed to her dismissal. You can imagine, her board created this parallel position of Chief Operating Officer and appointed Amon Jere to take it up. But this, again, was done without consultation from the ministry. That’s why the minister asked her to pave way for someone else who was capable of resolving the staff challenges at ZNBC. And we hope that the new board chair will meet the staff demands”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
- PF will only win 2021 if it fights corruption – Panji - 19 Dec 2019
- Lungu undiplomatic, amateurish in dealing with Foote – Kalaba - 19 Dec 2019
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval - 19 Dec 2019
- Illegal gold mining makes it hard to quantify production – Wina - 19 Dec 2019
- Expect more protests, people are angry – UPND - 19 Dec 2019
About Mukosha Funga
Mukosha is interested in good governance and anti-corruption reporting.
Email: mukosha@diggers.news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval - 19 Dec 2019
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult – Lungu - 16 Dec 2019
- Power export to Zambia dependent on our surplus production – Eskom - 11 Dec 2019
- Lungu, Tasila in Mukula cartel - 6 Dec 2019
- US Envoy’s comments on homosexuality ruling unacceptable – Malanji - 30 Nov 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (4,731 views)
- Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why (2,974 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (2,237 views)
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval (1,951 view)
- There's no reason to oust Foote, govt must end corruption - Kambwili (1,885 view)
- PF will only win 2021 if it fights corruption – Panji
- Enacting Bill 10 will actualize Zambia’s dream of lacuna-free Constitution – Lubinda
- CEC ready to tap into SAPP for alternative power if Zesco BSA reaches stalemate
- Lungu undiplomatic, amateurish in dealing with Foote – Kalaba
- Dismissing Mukula report as fake news disheartening – EIA
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia - Wina
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Enacting Bill 10 will actualize Zambia’s dream of lacuna-free Constitution – Lubinda19 Dec 2019
-
CEC ready to tap into SAPP for alternative power if Zesco BSA reaches stalemate19 Dec 2019
-
Lungu undiplomatic, amateurish in dealing with Foote – Kalaba19 Dec 2019
-
Dismissing Mukula report as fake news disheartening – EIA19 Dec 2019
-
Make tax regime predictable, stable, Budget committee tells Ng’andu19 Dec 2019
-
Illegal gold mining makes it hard to quantify production – Wina19 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article