Zambians will suffer if PF ejects Foote, warns Sacika

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 23 Dec 2019by Golden Simukale in Livingstone on 23 Dec 2019by Memory Chipili on 23 Dec 2019by Mukosha Funga on 22 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Zambians will suffer if PF ejects Foote, warns SacikaBy Ulande Nkomesha on 23 Dec 2019
Former Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Sketchley Sacika says Zambia will suffer the most now that the PF government’s ongoing wrangles with United States Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote have eventually led to his recall from the country.
On December 15, during a fundraising service in Choma, President Edgar Lungu said the government had written to the United States government requesting it to recall Ambassador Foote because Zambia did not want “such people’’ in its midst.
But in an interview in Lusaka, Dr Sacika warned that Zambians would suffer the most in the event that Ambassador Foote was expelled from the country because Zambia remained a major beneficiary of that country’s bilateral aid and donor supported programmes.
He accused the government of being insecure and insensitive to criticism, adding that the PF should realise it was in Zambia’s best interest to ensure the Zambia-US relations did not deteriorate and get adversely affected.
“Our government is drilling in sand with instability. They are being insensitive to criticism. Other ambassadors to Zambia have said worse things about our county than Ambassador Foote did, but comrade KK never humiliated them as Mr Lungu has done to Ambassador Foote. Running a government should not be based on a person’s feelings of the people in power; running a government should be based on what is in the public and national interest. Government is not a personal property of those in power, it is for the public. Government officials must, therefore, always act in what is in the public and national interest. They must never succumb to their personal feelings,” Dr Sacika advised.
“We are the greatest losers! The United States and other donor countries are our benefactors who are making it possible for our social and economic system of the country to run. That is why we call them ‘cooperating partners’; we can’t live without their support. It is in our best interest to ensure that our relations with the donors are not affected.”
He said government failed to show diplomacy in the diplomatic spat with Ambassador Foote as it allowed their personal interests to dictate the situation.
“The fall-out of (the) Ambassador Foote saga is unnecessary and could have been avoided if our government had not overreacted to what he had said about LGBT rights. As a former diplomat, I know that diplomacy entails that relations between countries are handled in such a way as not to damage the permanent interest of the countries. Comrade Joel Malanji, Minister of Foreign Affairs, did not handle the case of Ambassador Foote’s comment on LGBT in a diplomatic manner,” said Dr Sacika.
“He failed to apply diplomatic standards; instead of acting in national interest, Malanji allowed his personal prejudices and personal feelings to dictate his response to Ambassador Foote! By so doing, he precipitated the unnecessary diplomatic clashes between Zambia and the USA. A crisis that could have been avoided and a crisis, which was actually unnecessary. He dented the diplomatic relations between Zambia and the USA. When (the) Ambassador makes comments about what is going on in our country, they do so in the hope that our government can take action. Criticism is not malicious, it is advice. Our Zambian government should not regard comments about what is happening in our country as a bad thing. We should look at it as well-intended criticism to help us overcome shortcomings.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Zambians will suffer if PF ejects Foote, warns Sacika - 23 Dec 2019
- Chiluba’s corruption child’s play compared to PF – HH - 20 Dec 2019
- Parley approves 2020 budget, as Ng’andu reiterates stoppage in external debt contraction - 20 Dec 2019
- Give marijuana licenses to Zambians – Kambwili - 20 Dec 2019
- PF will only win 2021 if it fights corruption – Panji - 19 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- American govt demands mutual respect as it defends Ambassador Foote (3,558 views)
- Deport Foote at your own peril (1,510 view)
- 4 accused of theft from woman’s vehicle plead not guilty (818 views)
- Chiluba's corruption child's play compared to PF - HH (777 views)
- Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why (752 views)
- Zambians will suffer if PF ejects Foote, warns Sacika
- Mujajati opposes HPCZ’s stay of execution in terminal benefits case
- Moxico, Mimbula seek $1m security costs from Vedanta
- Laura suffers asthma attack after arrest, as police deny Pilato bond
- Ending malaria in Zambia still an economic issue – Kalyalya
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval
- It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia - Wina
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Zambians will suffer if PF ejects Foote, warns Sacika23 Dec 2019
-
Mujajati opposes HPCZ’s stay of execution in terminal benefits case23 Dec 2019
-
Moxico, Mimbula seek $1m security costs from Vedanta23 Dec 2019
-
Laura suffers asthma attack after arrest, as police deny Pilato bond23 Dec 2019
-
Ending malaria in Zambia still an economic issue – Kalyalya23 Dec 2019
-
Horizon Trust seeks judicial review against govt’s takeover of school23 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article