Fireworks accident leaves Lsk boy’s leg amputated

A 16-year-old Lusaka boy has been left with an amputated leg after being involved in a fire works accident over the New Year’s period.

In a statement, UTH public relations officer Natalie Mashikolo said the hospital received two fireworks victims.

“UTH received two fire works victims today and of the two one is a 16 year old boy, Mike Chinyama from Chelstone who has had one of his legs amputated while the other is a 9 year old boy from Chazanga Steve Ngambi with an incident of fire works which blew up in his face. These two are admitted and are currently receiving treatment,” stated Mashikolo.

“Meanwhile the hospital has also recorded three road traffic accidents aftermidnight involving three males and one female who were brought in dead.The other accidents happened in Chinika and garden area and only two victims are admitted.”