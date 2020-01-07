Kambwili will rejoin PF, it’s just a matter of time, insists GBM

- Local
Kambwili will rejoin PF, it’s just a matter of time, insists GBMBy Julia Malunga on 7 Jan 2020
PF national mobilization vice chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has insisted that NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili will rejoin the ruling party, it is just a matter of time.
On Monday, Kambwili vehemently denied insinuations that he planned to go back to PF, rubbishing Mwamba’s remarks as propaganda.
He vowed that there was no room for reconciliation between himself and the PF.
But speaking at a press briefing, Monday, Mwamba said Kambwili should not get carried away because the UPND would only use him.
“Mwisakamana efyo Kambwili alelanda pa ma pepa, aya ma politics fye akabwela. Ni nshita fye nalebomba nabo ba UPND alemona kwati bakamusunga newabwashiba nine nali vice president. Talaba na vice president wa HH balefwaya ukumubomfya nomba ndemona naisuka umutwe alaishiba ukuti bale mu bonfya fye (Don’t worry whatever Kambwili is saying in the papers, he is playing politics. He will come back, it is a matter of time. I was working with the UPND. He shouldn’t think they will work with him, he is just being used. I was the vice president. He hasn’t even been offered to be the vice presidency, I think he has now realized that he is being used),” GBM said.
Mwamba also charged that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema would change the constitution and rule for 60 years if elected into office.
“Ku Zimbabwe bateka imuku inga? Bushe mulefwaya uku teka 10 years fye? Chinshi chabipa ichilipo fye important kutila abena Zambia bachita understand ukutila ati ubuchushi wishile te kateka ulengele iyo, te party ilengele iyo. Nga twapanga ukubika ba UPND tabakwata experience, tabapo na section chairman akesa teka shani? Tiyene tupepe Lesa tukwate imfula uno mwaka. Elo mukesa panga mistake muka yoyomba mukamona, now it will be too late. Elo Bambi nga mwa bikapo ba kateka for 60 years, baka chinja constitution bakula bikapo umwana wakwe, afumapo abikako umwipwa (How long did the government rule in Zimbabwe? Do you only want to rule for 10 years? What is important is to let the Zambian people understand that the happenings in the country is not because of the government. Don’t make the mistake of voting for UPND, they don’t have experience! He has never been a section chairman, how will he rule? Let’s continue praying to God so that we have rains this year. If you make that mistake, you will regret! If he wins the elections, he will change the constitution and rule for 60 years and it will be a monarchy),” he said.
And Mwamba said there was no one who had more experience than President Edgar Lungu in Zambia.
“Imitengo yabunga nga uli below K100 nomba imfula eyalengele. Nga twakwata imfula na K80 tukala shitisha mwi chita blame ba Edgar Lungu taba fililwe iyo! Nge misebo aletele shani? Tamulemona development yonse? Ba opposition muletasha umunenu nabombesha. Mwilati nga mwaumfwa utusuma utwa ma economics ati efyo bakesa chita, it is easier said than done! Takuli ukwete experience kwati Edgar Lungu muno mu chalo, tale lala (Prices of mealie meal would have been below K100 but the rains have caused the prices to increase. Don’t blame President Edgar Lungu, he hasn’t failed, no! How did he construct the roads? Haven’t you seen the development? The opposition should appreciate! Don’t get carried away when HH uses economic terms that he will fix the economy, it is easier said than done. There is no one who has more experience than President Edgar Lungu in this country. He is not sleeping, he wants to make sure things are okay),” said Mwamba.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
-
