Fuel price, power tariff hike will increase poverty – CUTS

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 9 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 9 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 3 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 8 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 7 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Fuel price, power tariff hike will increase poverty – CUTSBy Natasha Sakala on 9 Jan 2020
The recent fuel price and electricity tariff increment will intensify poverty in Zambia because ordinary citizens will be overwhelmed with higher costs, says Consumer Unity Trust Society (CUTS) centre coordinator Chenai Mukumba.
On Monday, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ) resolved to increase bus fares, triggered by the increase in the fuel pump prices effected by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) on December 26.
The Energy Regulation Board last month increased pump prices of petrol to K17.62 from K15.98 while diesel is now at K15.59 from K14. 23 per lite.
Following this increase, the Bus and Taxi Owners Association, in consultation with the Road Transport and Safety Agency and the Ministry of Transport and Communication, has increased bus fares by K2 for all local routes while the increment on long distance routes is between K20 and K60.
But in a statement, Tuesday, Mukumba that the hiked bus fares, coupled with high inflation, will see more people falling into poverty as the escalating transport costs would worsen the current economic crisis.
“Consumers are already feeling the brunt of the country’s economic situation and this price hike will, indeed, only worsen the current situation. With inflation at 11.7 per cent, the price of goods and services are increasing at a rate that is increasingly becoming untenable for consumers. This, combined with the increase in the price of electricity tariffs, will likely only increase the country’s inflation rate and result into more people falling into poverty,” Mukumba cautioned.
She said the government needed to indicate how it would cushion the effects of increased costs on the poor, emanating from the energy price hikes.
“One of the key ways this can be done is by allocate more resources towards well-targeted social safety nets that have high coverage of poor households and little leakage to non-profit households. While, indeed, the country is going through a difficult economic time, resources towards social protection must be ring-fenced in order to protect those most vulnerable. The country’s large growing debt burden is resulting in the government needing to redirect resources from critical sectors of the economy towards debt interest payments, yet we still are yet to receive a concrete plan of action on how the government will seek to address this issue,” stated Mukumba.
“Following an increase in the cost of transportation, the report indicated that the majority of all respondents at all income levels shifted their expenditure from basic needs towards transport. A few resorted to cheaper modes of transport as coping strategies, however, in large part, 60 per cent of respondents said that they had to cut expenditure on basic needs, such as health, education and food as a way of coping with the increased cost of transportation. We anticipate that this is how most consumers will respond to this most recent hike.”
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Fuel price, power tariff hike will increase poverty – CUTS - 9 Jan 2020
- Zesco’s non-renewal of BSA with CEC could hit mining productivity, warns Chamber - 9 Jan 2020
- Some govt actions don’t show commitment to clinching IMF deal, observes Saasa - 8 Jan 2020
- Mundende calls Prime TV report “fake news”, claims govt doesn’t interfere in Zesco - 7 Jan 2020
- Stop exploiting farmers, Lungu warns private sector companies - 7 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo (5,883 views)
- Only idiots can vote for PF - UNZALARU (2,393 views)
- Keep your salaries, but reduce stealing by at least 20% che (2,074 views)
- Sinda Police rescue suspected wizard from mob justice at graveyard (1,920 view)
- Mundende calls Prime TV report "fake news", claims govt doesn't interfere in Zesco (1,580 view)
- Fuel price, power tariff hike will increase poverty – CUTS
- Kaunda is new Zanaco coach
- Chiteme and I were invited, not summoned by PF disciplinary committee – Lusambo
- Current leaders won’t deliver much this year, they’re pre-occupied with winning in 2021 – Nzamane
- Zesco’s non-renewal of BSA with CEC could hit mining productivity, warns Chamber
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Fuel price, power tariff hike will increase poverty – CUTS9 Jan 2020
- 9 Jan 2020
-
Chiteme and I were invited, not summoned by PF disciplinary committee – Lusambo9 Jan 2020
-
Current leaders won’t deliver much this year, they’re pre-occupied with winning in 2021 – Nzamane9 Jan 2020
-
Zesco’s non-renewal of BSA with CEC could hit mining productivity, warns Chamber9 Jan 2020
-
PF steps up scrutiny of social media groups to clamp down “abuse”9 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article