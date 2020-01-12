Don’t be used by politicians who want to get into power dubiously, Lungu tells police

- Local
-
by Julia Malunga on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 12 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 12 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 12 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 12 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Don’t be used by politicians who want to get into power dubiously, Lungu tells policeBy Ulande Nkomesha on 12 Jan 2020
President Edgar Lungu has asked the Zambia Police not to be used by politicians who want to get into power through illegitimate means.
And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says social media has become a security threat which the Defense Ministry must take interest in.
Speaking during the 2019 Zambia Police Service superior officers’ annual ball, Friday, President Lungu challenged the Zambia Police to remain professional by upholding the Zambian Constitution and being loyal to government.
He said as the country was heading towards the 2021 general elections, there was need to curb the culture of guns and other forms of electoral violence.
“Let me recognize the important role that our officers played during various by elections which were held throughout the country in 2019. The officers worked tirelessly to ensure that peace prevailed during these polls. Indeed, your work is treasured by many peace-loving Zambians. Inspector General of Police, bear in mind that political activities are likely to scale up ahead of next year’s general elections. Therefore, there is need to ensure that you prepare the officers adequately to maintain law and order and nip the culture of violence in the bud. As we head towards the 2021 general elections, we should do everything possible to curb the culture of guns, and other forms of electoral violence which we have witnessed in recent polls,” President Lungu said.
“As your Commander-in-Chief, I expect you to work even harder to ensuring that law and order continues to prevail at all times. In line with your 2020 theme in which you have expressed desire to improve on your operational performance, I challenge you to remain resolute, professional, non-partisan, loyal to the Zambian constitution, the government and the people of Zambia. Do not allow yourselves to be used by people with intentions to get to power through illegitimate or dubious means. We are a peace loving nation hence the need to cherish and uphold this treasure. I further wish to take this opportunity to note that government has purchased new uniforms, specialized riot equipment, and indeed assorted equipment to enable you serve the nation adequately, especially during the 2021 general elections. This is also aimed at boosting the morale of officers as they execute their mandate.”
He said the PF government had made significant improvement to the welfare of the Zambia police since it came into power.
“It is gratifying to note that my government has made significant improvements to the welfare of our men and women in uniform. This is a song we keep singing to ourselves, me and the Minister of Home Affairs because we have done it. Others are just talking! We know what the police force was before it became a police service, before we became government. So when we talk about it, don’t think that we beating our drum too much, it is a fact! We have all witnessed a number of new police facilities including houses built across the country to ease operational challenges that officers go through,” President Lungu said.
“My government is committed to supporting the Zambia Police Service in its quest to create a smart and value centered police service capable of enforcing the law for a secure and peaceful environment in Zambia. This entails having a disciplined Zambia Police Service anchored on the core values of integrity, accountability, impartiality, transparency, human dignity, teamwork, confidentiality and patriotism. Therefore, there is need for you to meet the aspirations of the Zambian people by exercising professionalism.”
President Lungu warned that he would not condone perpetrators of gender based violence in the Zambia Police.
“A challenge which is currently confronting our communities, including the Zambia Police Service, is gender-based violence. Given that you are the custodians of the law, I will not condone perpetrators of gender-based violence in the service. You are expected to be role models in society by exhibiting exemplary behavior and addressing your family matters in your respective homes and communities amicably. I, therefore, urge our men and women in uniform to desist from this vice. Let us ensure the protection of our women and young girls, who are in most cases the victims. This is not to say that men are not victims of gender based violence. There are always amicable and better ways of resolving these domestic squabbles than resorting to uncivilized ways,” he said.
And Kampyongo called on police to step up the fight against cyber-crime in 2020.
“We need, this year, to up the game in curbing what has no longer become a nuisance but a security threat, the use of social media. Your Excellency, I was just chatting with the honorable Minister of Defence that ‘now your troops can be deployed on assignments on social media’. Yes, it may look enjoyable and entertaining to some but that’s how security begins to be compromised. My clarion call is that it shouldn’t be business as usual this year. 2020, against cyber criminals! The Commander-in-Chief’s office has not been spared in terms of attacks and we can only take as much,” said Kampyongo.
And speaking earlier, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja reiterated the need for the police force to recruit 3,000 police officers in readiness of the 2021 general elections.
“As we are aware, the country will be holding general elections next year, 2021. This means that starting this year, there will be a lot of political activities. My command is aware of emerging political forces working in conspiracy to elicit undesirable behaviors inimical to the peace and good order of our country. At the same time, we have observed with concern the emerging crime trends such as use of guns and other offensive weapons perpetuated by some suspected political cadres. Further we regret that some individuals have gone to the extent of daring police by posting their images on social media whilst armed and dressed in regalia which resembles that of the police and the military with intent to cause fear and alarm to the general public,” said Kanganja.
“Your Excellency, the gravity of events we anticipate to take place as we head towards the general elections, we need to build up on our numbers. It is in this respect that we humbly request, Your Excellency, to consider granting us special authority to recruit 3,000 officers this year, so that we have enough man power to prepare adequately and be able to police the 2021 tripartite elections.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- Don’t be used by politicians who want to get into power dubiously, Lungu tells police - 12 Jan 2020
- One party state better than democracy – Bowman - 10 Jan 2020
- Only a mad person can join PF – Katuka - 10 Jan 2020
- PF a dead party awaiting burial in 2021 – NDC - 10 Jan 2020
- CCPC probes sudden cement price hikes - 10 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- If I lose 2021, I'll step down - HH (3,487 views)
- Dr Mambwe an educated idiot - Mumbi (1,980 view)
- Only a mad person can join PF - Katuka (1,737 view)
- Cavmont sues Lawrence Sikutwa over mortgage (1,502 view)
- PF plots to register a user friendly UNZALARU (1,261 view)
- 1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident
- Don’t be used by politicians who want to get into power dubiously, Lungu tells police
- Barclays Zambia targets Feb 10 for complete transition to Absa
- Boy, 16, in court for defamation of the President
- Sue govt over illegal salary cuts, Chiyobe urges workers
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident12 Jan 2020
-
Barclays Zambia targets Feb 10 for complete transition to Absa12 Jan 2020
-
Boy, 16, in court for defamation of the President12 Jan 2020
-
235 MPs for what? You’re failing to fund 156 constituencies!12 Jan 2020
-
Floods pose risk of ground water contamination, cautions WARMA12 Jan 2020
-
Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza resigns after failure to curb load shedding11 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article