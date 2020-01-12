Sue govt over illegal salary cuts, Chiyobe urges workers

- Local
-
by Julia Malunga on 12 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 12 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 11 Jan 2020by Diggers Correspondent on 10 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 12 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Sue govt over illegal salary cuts, Chiyobe urges workersBy Julia Malunga on 12 Jan 2020
Bold employees should sue government over the political directive to reduce their salaries because it is against the law, says Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) president Davies Chiyobe.
Last month, President Edgar Lungu announced the reduction of his salary and that of his Cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 per cent saying this was meant to cushion the vulnerable, given the rising cost of living after both fuel and electricity prices were hiked.
According to President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, this directive was extended to the parastatals.
“His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has announced the reduction of his salary and that of his Cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 percent. The President has also directed the Secretary to the Cabinet to cascade the directive to all non-unionized public officers, including parastatal executives. The slashing of salaries of highly paid public officers in both government and the parastatal sector is aimed at cushioning the impact on citizens arising from the increase on fuel prices and electricity tariffs announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB),” announced Chipampe.
But in an interview, Chiyobe said such a directive could not legally stand in the absence of consensus.
“People cannot just act on the Presidential directive. You cannot just reduce the employee’s salary. Any employee affected has the right to ligate and go to court and say ‘I am not agreeing’. The directive is a political directive and the other is labor related. In parastatal companies there are serious contracts in writing which spell out the condition of service. If an employee is aggrieved and says he is not agreeing, then you should realize that a grievance has started, a conflict has started. If they say they don’t want their salaries to be reduced, are you going to force them by them not agreeing? Those that have courage may want to go to court but on the government side, due to the relationship of fear, they might not want to challenge their employer. But the bold may arise and go to court!” Chiyobe exclaimed.
“The Secretary to the Cabinet is aware of what the law says pertaining the reduction of salaries. If the employee doesn’t abide, the employee can stop work and fight and say that ‘my conditions of service have been changed’. People have left on those grounds and they have been compensated. As a labor movement, we are waiting to see how that directive will come to the public service and we will look at the circular and we will say‘this is what the law is providing, are you not contravening the law?’ So we haven’t seen that circular yet and we are sending signals that that directive is contravening.”
And Chiyobe warned that reducing salaries without employees’ consent might result in chaos.
“Yes, the employer can say ‘it is me who gave you this salary’. When it is given, it becomes part of the contract because they are not unionized. It doesn’t work like that, there would be chaos. As matters stand now, it is clear that the directive on the public service cannot apply unless they are engaged and willingly, they agree. Looking at the salaries at deputy directors level and above, their salaries were frozen for almost five years, they have not been receiving any increment so again to have the directive to reduce their salaries…where are they going to be? They have also set standards and anything less will compromise their position of their conduct in society so measurably, you cannot say ‘he is getting so much and we need to reduce’. They play big roles which can risk inefficiency and they start being corrupt. They can get so desperate such that they can depend on corruption for survival. All in all, their salaries are protected by the law you cannot reduce them,” said Chiyobe.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- Sue govt over illegal salary cuts, Chiyobe urges workers - 12 Jan 2020
- Kampyongo should arrest Lungu – Mucheleka - 10 Jan 2020
- If I’m not fired, I’ll ensure Zambia Airways starts flying this year – Kafwaya - 10 Jan 2020
- We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo - 8 Jan 2020
- TIZ backs Foote on PF leaders’ disclosure of source of income - 7 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- If I lose 2021, I'll step down - HH (3,316 views)
- Dr Mambwe an educated idiot - Mumbi (1,867 view)
- Only a mad person can join PF - Katuka (1,667 view)
- Cavmont sues Lawrence Sikutwa over mortgage (1,411 view)
- PF plots to register a user friendly UNZALARU (1,202 view)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Barclays Zambia targets Feb 10 for complete transition to Absa12 Jan 2020
-
Boy, 16, in court for defamation of the President12 Jan 2020
-
235 MPs for what? You’re failing to fund 156 constituencies!12 Jan 2020
-
Floods pose risk of ground water contamination, cautions WARMA12 Jan 2020
-
Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza resigns after failure to curb load shedding11 Jan 2020
-
Maamba Collieries resumes full capacity operations11 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article