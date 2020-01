Ministers, Tasila sue Diggers, EIA over Mukula exposé

Justice Minister Given Lubinda, his Lands counterpart Jean Kapata and President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila have sued Diggers Editor Mukosha Funga, News Diggers Newspaper and the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) in the Lusaka High Court demanding damages for libel.

According to a statement of claim, Funga, News Diggers and EIA have been sued as first, second and third respondents respectively.

This is in connection to a story on illegal mukula trade which was published in News Diggers and derived from an EIA report.

More details later.