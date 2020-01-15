UNZA students stone police officers for trying to rescue thief from lynching

University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus students on Monday night threw stones at police officers who were attempting to rescue a suspected thief from lynching.

According to a statement from police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Tuesday, the incident happened between 22:00 hours and midnight.

“Yesterday, 13th January, 2020 between 22 00 hours and Mid night, Police at Kabwata in Lusaka recieved information that students at Ridgeway campus were lynching a suspected criminal who they had allegedly caught attempting to steal from within campus. Police officers followed up the report and upon seeing the officers, the students begun throwing stones at the officers.

In the process of rescuing the victim, officers fired two shots in the air to scare away the students and they managed to rescue the suspect who has been identified Philemon Banda aged 18 of Burma Residential area,” Katongo stated.

“He is still in the hands of Police as officers await a formal complaint from students. The suspect has been taken to a Health facility for medical attention as he is complaining of general body pains. Police are still assessing the case.”

Meanwhile, two people died in a road traffic accident which occurred on January 13 along Great East Road at Hybrid roundabout around 22:20 hours.

According to another statement from Katongo, the driver of the motor vehicle was a juvenile who is currently admitted at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

“Involved was Male Juvenile Daniel Tembo jnr aged 16 of Libala who Complained of general body pains and is admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital who was driving a Toyota Allion registration number BAG 3241zm. The deceased have been identified as Joseph Mwala aged 20 of Lusaka’s Mtendere Compound who sustained head injuries and died at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and Anold Ngwira aged 21 of Kabwata Estates who sustained internal injuries and died on the spot. The injured are Kapakala Chooye aged 17 of Kabwata who complained of general body pains and Benjamin Malupande aged 16 of Libala Stage 3 who complained of general body pains,” read the statement.

“Both were treated and discharged. The accident occurred when the driver of the motor vehicle being driven from West to Eastern direction failed to negotiate a curve at the round about hence careered off the road and overturned. Bodies of the deceased are in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.”