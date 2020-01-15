UNZA students stone police officers for trying to rescue thief from lynching

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 15 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 15 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 15 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 14 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 13 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020by Tim Zulu on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 14 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
UNZA students stone police officers for trying to rescue thief from lynchingBy Ulande Nkomesha on 15 Jan 2020
University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus students on Monday night threw stones at police officers who were attempting to rescue a suspected thief from lynching.
According to a statement from police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Tuesday, the incident happened between 22:00 hours and midnight.
“Yesterday, 13th January, 2020 between 22 00 hours and Mid night, Police at Kabwata in Lusaka recieved information that students at Ridgeway campus were lynching a suspected criminal who they had allegedly caught attempting to steal from within campus. Police officers followed up the report and upon seeing the officers, the students begun throwing stones at the officers.
In the process of rescuing the victim, officers fired two shots in the air to scare away the students and they managed to rescue the suspect who has been identified Philemon Banda aged 18 of Burma Residential area,” Katongo stated.
“He is still in the hands of Police as officers await a formal complaint from students. The suspect has been taken to a Health facility for medical attention as he is complaining of general body pains. Police are still assessing the case.”
Meanwhile, two people died in a road traffic accident which occurred on January 13 along Great East Road at Hybrid roundabout around 22:20 hours.
According to another statement from Katongo, the driver of the motor vehicle was a juvenile who is currently admitted at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.
“Involved was Male Juvenile Daniel Tembo jnr aged 16 of Libala who Complained of general body pains and is admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital who was driving a Toyota Allion registration number BAG 3241zm. The deceased have been identified as Joseph Mwala aged 20 of Lusaka’s Mtendere Compound who sustained head injuries and died at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and Anold Ngwira aged 21 of Kabwata Estates who sustained internal injuries and died on the spot. The injured are Kapakala Chooye aged 17 of Kabwata who complained of general body pains and Benjamin Malupande aged 16 of Libala Stage 3 who complained of general body pains,” read the statement.
“Both were treated and discharged. The accident occurred when the driver of the motor vehicle being driven from West to Eastern direction failed to negotiate a curve at the round about hence careered off the road and overturned. Bodies of the deceased are in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- UNZA students stone police officers for trying to rescue thief from lynching - 15 Jan 2020
- US-Iran tension may affect Zambia’s economy – Kanyama - 14 Jan 2020
- Even if you endorse Lungu 100 times, Zambians won’t change their minds about voting him out, says Kalaba - 13 Jan 2020
- Lungu got into power through illegitimate, dubious means – HH - 13 Jan 2020
- ZRA’s planned Digital Tax Stamp worries ZAM - 13 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Ministers, Tasila sue Diggers, EIA over Mukula exposé (5,573 views)
- Lusaka woman in court over fake job deal (2,376 views)
- Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya (2,124 views)
- Zambia will overcome all setbacks - Lungu (1,917 view)
- Kamanga confirms FAZ has chosen next Chipolopolo gaffer (1,762 view)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
FAZ aspiring presidential candidate seeks to halt provincial elections15 Jan 2020
-
UNZA students stone police officers for trying to rescue thief from lynching15 Jan 2020
- 15 Jan 2020
-
Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FM15 Jan 2020
-
Class of 2019: Zambians who gravely disappointed last year14 Jan 2020
-
Allegations that Dubai’s Al Ghurair aids rigging unfounded – Nshindano14 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article