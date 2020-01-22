PF has completely lost it – Wynter

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 22 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Reporter on 22 Jan 2020
- Business
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 21 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 21 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 19 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
PF has completely lost it – WynterBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020
Rainbow Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says Zambia is at crossroads because of the Patriotic Front’s aimless leadership which has brought the country to a point whereby one can’t even predict what will happen the next day.
And Kabimba has insisted that change of government in 2021 is not a solution to the country’s problems because next year’s general election will not be the first time Zambians will be changing its leadership.
Speaking when he featured on Oxygen of Democracy on Prime TV, Monday, Kabimba said the PF had completely lost it.
“We are at a crossroads as a nation. We could have done better than what we see now. I am still certain that we can do better, but certainly not under the leadership of the PF. I think PF has completely lost it! The economy is a runaway economy! They don’t seem to have an idea (on) how to bring it back on course. They are doing chipante-pante [aimlessly] in the hope that they would score. So, the state of the economy doesn’t give Zambians any hope for the future. I am not sure what the rate of the kwacha will be tomorrow; I am not sure if I am going to have electricity in my house tomorrow; I am not sure whether PF cadres won’t start demarcating my land through their hooliganism and lawlessness! I am not sure about anything in my own country. I can’t predict not only the future, but tomorrow,” Kabimba said.
And Kabimba said 2021 would not be the first time Zambians would be changing governments.
“We have changed governments before (and) 2021 will not be the first time when we are changing government. MMD came, 25 years later, we changed government in 2011. But life after 2011 has been more miserable than it was prior to 2011. So, change of government in itself is not fundamentally what will bring about the good welfare to the Zambian people. It is the choice of leaders,” Kabimba argued.
He insisted that Zambians needed to continuously seek out good leaders and ignore those who solicit bribes.
“The problems of Africa and Zambia, in particular, evolve around leadership. They evolve around citizens electing a group of men and women that are selfless. Look for men that are God-fearing, men that are righteous, men that hate bribes. The Bible in Exodus 18:17 to somewhere 27 doesn’t say, ‘men that don’t like bribes,’ it says, ‘men that hate bribes.’ So, we are given guidance in the Bible as to what type of men would drive the nation forward. And you can proclaim to be a Christian and if you don’t fit in these characteristics, then you are a bad leader. It doesn’t matter how many pronouncements you make or how many times you go to church; it doesn’t matter how many Bibles you have in your house; it doesn’t matter how many men of God you consult; it doesn’t matter how many men of God will scream your name that, ‘you are the best,’ you are a bad leader,” Kabimba insisted.
Meanwhile, reacting to President Edgar Lungu’s warning remarks to civil servants in Mongu, Monday, that he would fire under-performing employees, Kabimba observed that the Head of State had realized he had a bad crop of leaders.
“I said leadership, and leadership starting from Edgar up to his last person. So, there is no way the ministers can be bad ministers and the President can be a good president. I liked what he said in Mongu, today, (Monday) when he said, ‘now, I am not going to be warning you, the time is up, I will just be firing you!’ So, he wants to stamp his authority now because he realizes that for as long as this crop of leaders in the party and in the government is bad, we can’t say that he is a good leader,” he observed.
He also insisted that there was corruption in government, adding that some leaders’ way of life was contradictory to the Christian values.
“I don’t take many people seriously as they scream about bout being Christians because when I look at their way of life, it’s a contradiction to the ethos and values of the Bible. Yes, there is corruption. In fact, if you remember, I said it when I was in PF that PF is becoming corrupt. And I remember president Sata calling me to the office saying that, ‘your colleagues have complained that you made a statement in my absence that there is corruption in PF?’ And I said, ‘yes there is.’ And he said can you prove it? And I told him, ‘yes, I can prove it, but on condition that you allow me to go public.’ And he kept quiet and that was the end of the topic. So, there is corruption in this country and nobody will deny the fact that corruption has become a cancer,” recalled Kabimba.
And asked if he missed being a member of the PF, Kabimba said he was not opportunistic like others, adding that he had seen how a lot of politicians had been destroyed because opportunism backfired.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
0Related Items
- PF has completely lost it – Wynter - 22 Jan 2020
- Lungu bought $138m jet so he could stretch his legs in-flight – Kalaba - 22 Jan 2020
- SACCORD commends Diggers for fostering dialogue - 22 Jan 2020
- Govt must heed World Bank advice, cancel pipeline loans – JCTR - 21 Jan 2020
- Give FIC powers to prosecute, ZICA submits to Parley committee - 21 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- HH failing to effectively capitalize on PF's bad record - Africa Confidential (5,030 views)
- I love my son, I wish him the best - Chipimo (3,169 views)
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials (2,603 views)
- Zambia has an economic crisis, not a constitutional one - Sangwa (2,062 views)
- SAA confirms sale of nine aircraft (1,848 view)
- Maid admits poisoning boss' breakfast
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials
- How Zesco imported Air from Eskom and made people pay for it
- PF Central Committee's Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others - Panji Kaunda
- An illegal central committee can't endorse a sole candidate
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
PF has completely lost it – Wynter22 Jan 2020
-
Lungu bought $138m jet so he could stretch his legs in-flight – Kalaba22 Jan 2020
-
PF justifies delivery of ambulance in Chilubi22 Jan 2020
-
Motema Pembe ‘Imana’ touch down for Zanaco CAF clash22 Jan 2020
-
A councillor can rescind their resignation – ECZ22 Jan 2020
-
We’re committed to reviving cashew industry – Lungu22 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Follow us
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
-
Kabimba you were quiet for too long what happened? I thought you were finished but today you have proved me wrong. We whole heartedly welcome you Sir