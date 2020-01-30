Lungu mourns senior chief Ndungu

President Edgar Lungu has expressed sadness over the death of senior chief Ndungu of the Luvale people of North-Western Province.

In a statement issued by State House Press Aide Isaac Chipampe, Thursday, President Lungu described the death of the traditional leader as a great loss not just to the Luvale people, but to the entire nation.

“Traditional leaders are the pillars of our traditions and cultures and their demise is always a great loss to the country. At this moment, my thoughts are with the people of Zambezi District and the bereaved family,” said President Lungu.

And President Lungu wished the Luvale Royal Establishment and the Luvale people God’s guidance as they mourn the senior chief.

He said it was unfortunate that senior chief Ndungu had died a few days after the country lost chief Nyamphande of the Nsenga people.