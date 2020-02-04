People acting on falsehoods, there are no ritual killings – Kampyongo

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
People acting on falsehoods, there are no ritual killings – KampyongoBy Julia Malunga on 4 Feb 2020
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says there are no ritual killings both on the Copperbelt and in North-Western Province and the unrest in those areas is being caused by people who are acting on falsehoods.
Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on North-Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu, Monday, Kampyongo said the only problem obtaining on the ground was that some petty criminals were going round spraying different substances in households.
“We need to deal with is the issue of the falsehoods that are flying around and in the processes getting our people to take laws into their own hands. As the ministry, through the Zambia Police, we have not recorded ritual killings on the Copperbelt where I came from, and even here, I have heard people attacking others for being suspects of ritual murders, we have not recorded any case here in North-Western Province. What is being dealt with by the Zambia Police is the incidences of these petty criminals who are going round spraying different substances in people’s homes,” Kampyongo said.
“On the Copperbelt where I came from, the situation is under control and of course we recorded one murder case which was an ordinary murder. The killings that we have had in the Copperbelt largely are as a result of mere suspicions. I can give you one case we had in Chililabombwe where people who were partners differed in a home and a female partner who had a child with this gentleman cries loud to the neighborhood and says ‘this is a ritual suspect and the mob descended on this gentleman and unfortunately he lost his life. And here in your province what is trending is mere falsehoods and I am yet to visit the police station that was destroyed by this falsehood. But what I am emphasizing to the members of the public is let the police do their work. All what they can do is to report where they see anything suspicions.”
Kampyongo said there was need for stakeholders in the province to sensitize members of the public on what was happening.
“We are on the ground and we have come with the Deputy Inspector General who is in the field because we have received a few disturbances just here in Solwezi. I’m told there’s a suspect who was pounced on by members of the public at some school I am yet to get details. In Manyama area where we are yet to go, I am told people are agitating for violence. Yesterday they went into an area called Kisasa [and] public property was [destroyed], I am told there was a bus carrying passengers. So we are depending on the administration, yourself and all stakeholders we put our heads together to try and sensitize the people, our parents the chiefs also need to take keen interest in what is obtaining on the ground and the Church leaders as well,” said Kampyongo.
And Mubukwanu said the unrest as a result of suspected ritual killings was a setback to development.
“I want to believe that the media have the major stake to play in getting the correct information out. As long as the media are going to remain sensational, reporting things not the way they are, this problem will not stop. The unfortunate part is we are building a culture of thriving on false hoods which is not helping us in anyway because all these current happenings are a major setbacks on all our development efforts in the province. As we speak now, people are not able to carry out their normal duties, people are beginning to live in fear,” said Mubukwanu.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- People acting on falsehoods, there are no ritual killings – Kampyongo - 4 Feb 2020
- IG engages ZITCA to trace people spreading ‘ritual killing’ rumors on social media - 4 Feb 2020
- Police arrest 35 for rioting in Kalumbila - 4 Feb 2020
- Kasonso backs PF, as Katuka says he’s not a true Red - 3 Feb 2020
- U.S. govt’s aid to Zambia could be affected without Foote’s replacement, says Kalala - 3 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Woman drags daughter to court over illegal sale of her property (4,801 views)
- Corruption in Chilubi by PF clever devils (4,197 views)
- Lungu is surrounded by smilers who can’t advise him properly – Harrington (3,842 views)
- Kasonso backs PF, as Katuka says he's not a true Red (2,488 views)
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (2,403 views)
- We don’t pry into people’s phones but there’s lawful interception – ZICTA
- Unfair perception that leaders are corrupt hurting Zambia – Lubinda
- Chita Lodge denies participating in Kaizer’s alleged assault on 4 men
- Fake pastors inciting riots – Lungu
- Withdraw Bill 10, it threatens Zambia’s democracy, insists LAZ
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu?1 Feb 2020
- 7 Sep 2019
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
We don’t pry into people’s phones but there’s lawful interception – ZICTA4 Feb 2020
-
Unfair perception that leaders are corrupt hurting Zambia – Lubinda4 Feb 2020
-
Chita Lodge denies participating in Kaizer’s alleged assault on 4 men4 Feb 2020
-
Fake pastors inciting riots – Lungu4 Feb 2020
-
Withdraw Bill 10, it threatens Zambia’s democracy, insists LAZ4 Feb 2020
-
People acting on falsehoods, there are no ritual killings – Kampyongo4 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article