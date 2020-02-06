U.S.A’s PEPFAR aid won’t last indefinitely, cautions Harrington

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
U.S.A’s PEPFAR aid won’t last indefinitely, cautions HarringtonBy Julia Malunga on 6 Feb 2020
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State African Bureau Affairs Ambassador Mathew Harrington says there should not be assumptions that the huge level of investments into the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS relief (PEPFAR) will be able to continue indefinitely.
Speaking to journalists after he toured the DREAMS Centre in Lusaka’s Kalingalinga compound, Ambassador Harrington said the United States aid and developmental assistance under PEPFAR to African countries, including Zambia, should not be assumed to continue indefinitely.
Ambassador Harrington, therefore, added that it was important for African governments to have conversations on how they undertook financial and problematic responsibility for PEPFAR programmes.
“One of the things I have responsibility for is working with the global Aids office in Washington (D.C.) on PEPFAR funding and I have worked on a number of countries where we do PEPFAR. It is a project that is doing incredible work in Zambia…I think since 2003 when PEPFAR started, US $4 billion has been invested in PEPFAR in Zambia, with collaborative efforts with us, the government and civil society and the progress made has been amazing and incredible and as a result of that work, Zambia stands on the verge of epidemic control by the end of 2020. So, that is an amazing accomplishment! I think the challenge of that part will be how does Zambia with our support and our collaboration ensure that the progress made is not lost and they begin to fall backward. So, I think questions around sustainability happening now are really important. Particularly, one million Zambians are on ART (Anti-Retro Viral) now and how do you ensure that that support for them continues probably the time when resources will be declining? But congratulations to Zambia for getting to this point for 17 years, people are living full healthy lives, HIV-positive women are having HIV-negative children there is an amazing story to tell and we have done it together,” Ambassador Harrington explained.
“PEPFAR started in 2003 and PEPFAR funds have been dedicated to countries where there is progress being made, where we are having an impact. That will continue to be the case, but you can never ensure…this is beyond Zambia; this is PEPFAR as a whole. I think the American taxpayers have been very generous, the US Congress has been very generous, this is a programme that receives very strong support, but I think you cannot assume that incredible level of investment will be able to continue indefinitely. So, I think it is important to have conversations around the importance of government and that is the conversations that has been happening for at least five or six years around the importance of governments that have been PEPFAR recipients; how do they undertake financial and problematic responsibility for PEPFAR programmes and it’s in all countries that have received PEPFAR assistance? The PEPFAR budget here is one of the highest in the world and that is because the HIV challenge is significant so I think we are pleased with the progress that is being made. PEPFAR funds don’t go to government, they go through implementing partners.”
And when asked when Zambia would likely receive a new Ambassador to replace Daniel Foote who was recalled, Ambassador Harrington said he did not have information on the matter.
“That process takes a while; that is a White House decision and it’s the Senate’s decision so I wish I had information to share about the timing when you will have a new Ambassador, but I don’t, unfortunately. When we have the information, we will certainly share with you,” said Ambassador Harrington.
Earlier in the day, Ambassador Harrington visited the Women’s Entrepreneurship Access Centre (WEAC) where he encouraged female entrepreneurs to work with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to take advantage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) that provided trade preferences for duty-free into the US for certain goods.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- U.S.A’s PEPFAR aid won’t last indefinitely, cautions Harrington - 6 Feb 2020
- Zambia’s investment climate remains conducive, Kampyongo assures FQM - 6 Feb 2020
- We’re running issue-based campaign in Chilubi – Chilufya - 5 Feb 2020
- Mucheleka accuses Freedom of threatening cops in Chilubi - 5 Feb 2020
- Police refute UPND claims that PF cadres murdered 2 of their officials - 5 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Fake pastors inciting riots - Lungu (6,747 views)
- Magistrate acquits Lusaka man accused of defaming Lungu (2,571 views)
- We don't pry into people's phones but there's lawful interception - ZICTA (2,517 views)
- ECZ destined to deliver another disputed election in 2021 (1,601 view)
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (1,129 view)
- ECZ’s stance not to fund political party monitors for Dubai ballot printing must apply to all – SACCORD
- ECZ has powers to punish perpetrators of electoral violence, says ConCourt
- ZRA seizes base metals from Chinese man at Ndola airport
- U.S.A’s PEPFAR aid won’t last indefinitely, cautions Harrington
- Prof Nalubamba was improperly installed as chief, insist family members
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu?1 Feb 2020
- 7 Sep 2019
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
ECZ’s stance not to fund political party monitors for Dubai ballot printing must apply to all – SACCORD6 Feb 2020
-
ECZ has powers to punish perpetrators of electoral violence, says ConCourt6 Feb 2020
-
ZRA seizes base metals from Chinese man at Ndola airport6 Feb 2020
-
U.S.A’s PEPFAR aid won’t last indefinitely, cautions Harrington6 Feb 2020
-
Prof Nalubamba was improperly installed as chief, insist family members6 Feb 2020
-
Lungu used to live in Chawama before becoming President – Witness6 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article