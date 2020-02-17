Dialogue fosters development – Wina

GOVERNMENT says it will continue to work in full partnership with young people and other partners, including the Church to promote the ideas of peace, solidarity and respect for Human Rights.

Speaking when she officiated at the 55th enrollment and rededication of the 1st Lusaka Boys Company at St Paul’s UCZ Church yesterday, Vice-President Inonge Wina said young people needed to know that development could not be imposed from outside but that it must come within through partnership and dialogue.

“As government, we will continue to work in full partnership with young people and other partners, including the Church to empower, promote the ideas of peace, solidarity and respect for Human Rights across all generations and culture. Young people need to know that development can not be imposed from outside. It must come from within through partnership, inclusive dialogue we can agree on action for the future. I therefore, wish to employ the leadership in the Country to listen to the voice of the young people and involve them in meaningful decision making that affects their lives. It’s time to carry the voice of the young people forward,” Vice-President Wina said.

Vice-President Wina said her government was committed to addressing challenges which youths were facing.

“Government is committed to address many challenges faced by the youths as it can be seen by our resolving to implement the National Youth Policy. I wish to encourage the youths to take advantage of this and become the agent of change to the World’s needs. I therefore, emphasis that for government to succeed, non governmental organizations and other development actors need to enter into a meaningful partnership with young people in the country,” said Vice-President Wina.

And Astone Phiri, a boys Bridget representative said the training had helped them develop their character and improve their reading skills.

“Your honor, Madam Inonge Wina, our Vice-President, we are very much inspired by the words of wisdom you have given us. This 55th ceremony has really helped us develop our character and improve our reading skills,” said Phiri.

Among those who attended the enrollment and rededication ceremony were the First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda.