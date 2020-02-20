Gassing can’t be stopped in one day – State House

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Gassing can’t be stopped in one day – State HouseBy Julia Malunga on 20 Feb 2020
State House says the country is in a difficult situation and security wings are doing everything in their power to stop the gassing of houses, but “this cannot be wiped out in one day”.
And State House spokesperson Isaac Chipampe says President Edgar Lungu has promised to speak on the gassing of houses once he knows the truth.
Speaking during a press briefing at State House, Wednesday, Chipampe said citizens should not live in fear.
“It is a difficult situation we are in. The president can assure the nation that security wings are doing all they can but you can’t expect this thing to be wiped out in one day. But we all know that security wings are on the ground including the army so you can see the effort. So for someone to say that the President is not serious, or he is not being responsible, is unfair. If there is someone who is affected by what is happening, it is the President himself. I think everybody saw the First lady weep so it shows how the family is affected apart from the office,” Chipampe told journalists.
“The whole information will come out and the President is assuring that he is going to speak at the end of the day but he can’t speak now because the investigations are still going on. There has been a lot of calls for the president to speak but the President has said ‘I will only speak if I know the truth.’ I think as we go on the President will meet the affected families. The President has been talking at various forums but addressing the nation is just one of the ways that he can communicate to the masses. He is going to address the nation when it is appropriate. You know that he also depends on security advice before he talks. So this issue is being handed by a lot of security agencies and he needs advice before he commits himself to say anything. Otherwise we will end up speculating like we are seeing and accusing each other.”
He said the people who were behind the gassing wanted the President to declare the State of emergency so that he would be criticised.
“I am sure the people behind this want the President to declare a State of emergency so that they criticise him on the same issue. That is the question the president is asking how can I kill my own people? His concern is the fear you are talking about. Citizens should not fear because as you know when fear creeps in, the whole peace in the county is gone. Government is concerned the president is concerned. The President feels that people need to be assured that this will come to an end,” he said.
When asked to comment on the speculation that the State was behind the gassing of houses, Chipampe said what was important was for the crime to be stopped.
“The journalist was referring to Zero option and black Maamba and all those things that happened in the 90’s at the end of the day, something was done and peace retained to the communities. So some of these things happen, it is not only in Zambia. You know that these things happens in America, in the UK these things happen. We are not an island. It is impossible that this thing can happen in any country. But I think what is important is how we the Zambians not only the security leaders not only President Lungu how we will fight this that is what is important. And don’t think that it is only President Lungu who will stop the crime it is impossible he can’t. It is you and I it is everybody’s responsibility we all need to get involved whether you stay in Kabulonga or kanyama,” Chipampe said
“The President says it’s warped thinking to imagine that the government can turn against its own people, just because of an effort to incarcerate one Zambian. He said at the end of the day the people being attacked are Zambians and they may belong to any political party so of what benefit would it be for government to attack its own people? To the people behind the current crimes, President Lungu says we are coming for you whether from the ruling or opposition party, church, NGO. We are coming for you regardless of who you are or what you are. No red herring will distract the current investigations.
State House fruther applauded plans for a day of prayer against the gassing.
“And president Lungu has welcomed plans to have a day of National prayers this coming Saturday. President Lungu has since thanked the clergy for coming up with the initiative aimed at praying for the nation and its people amidst the criminal acts. He called on citizens countrywide to pray for peace and support the church so that the evil can be exorcised from the nation,” said Chipampe.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- Stop finger pointing, let’s collectively find solutions to gassing – PF Councilor - 20 Feb 2020
- Gassing can’t be stopped in one day – State House - 20 Feb 2020
- State involved in gassing – HH - 19 Feb 2020
- Lubinda trashes police statement on Arthur Wina - 19 Feb 2020
- GBM hallucinating, I haven’t given conditions to go back to PF – CK - 18 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Top Chingola cops implicated in gassing incidences (25,962 views)
- Court halts Kingsland City construction after Lungu Commissions project (7,497 views)
- GBM escapes grilling on radio show (4,934 views)
- Lubinda trashes police statement on Arthur Wina (4,343 views)
- More die from mob justice as gassing spreads countrywide (3,392 views)
- Disruption of LAZ’s Bill 10 forum is another form of closing civic space – Phiri
- CCMG statement on Chilubi nothing but lies – Malama
- Schools won’t close because of gassing – Mabumba
- Police must explain involvement in gassing – Kambwili
- Stop finger pointing, let’s collectively find solutions to gassing – PF Councilor
- Lungu wants Kambwili back in PF, claims GBM
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it
- Wina is lying, Zambia suffering because of theft in govt, not because of by-elections - Sangwa
- Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency
- Lusaka in chaos after gassing, solders deployed to stop riots
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Disruption of LAZ’s Bill 10 forum is another form of closing civic space – Phiri
- CCMG statement on Chilubi nothing but lies – Malama
- Schools won’t close because of gassing – Mabumba
- Police must explain involvement in gassing – Kambwili
- Stop finger pointing, let’s collectively find solutions to gassing – PF Councilor
- Zambia far from debt sustainability to attract IMF – BoZ
- Russia is ready to increase scholarships for Zambian students, Matviyenko tells Lungu
- Gassing can’t be stopped in one day – State House
- 370 households, 1,198 people affected by gassing so far – Minister tells Parley
- BoZ must maintain MPR at 11.5% – CTPD
- Court orders release of IMS boss’ passport
- $1m claim in costs by Rephidim, 2 others is inflated, says Vedanta
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Just bring in Scotland Yard, it will just be a day or you are scared of exposing the sponsors?