ECZ ponders updating existing voters’ register

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
ECZ ponders updating existing voters’ registerBy Julia Malunga on 27 Feb 2020
ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chairperson Judge Esau Chulu says the commission will consider updating the existing voters’ register instead of producing a new one, as advised by stakeholders.
Speaking during the first political party Liaison Meeting of 2020 at the Commission Headquarters in Lusaka, Tuesday, Justice Chulu insisted that political parties should seek for funding from cooperating partners to observe the printing of ballot papers in Dubai as there was no money.
This is according to a statement issued by ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse, Wednesday.
“The main objective of the meeting was to provide an update to stakeholders on various electoral issues that the Commission was undertaking in preparation for the 2021 general elections, which included the delimitation exercise; printing of ballot papers; registration of voters; results management, prisoner’s voting and the enforcement of the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Regulations. One of the issues which was extensively discussed during the meeting was the proposal by the Commission to produce a new Voter’s Register that targeted nine million voters for the 2021 general elections,” read the statement.
“However, stakeholders expressed concerns over the creation of a new register because of the limited time and the cost of implementing such a comprehensive exercise. The Commission therefore proposed to consider the proposal made by the stakeholders to update existing voters register instead of producing a new register. Stakeholders also appealed to the Commission to review its decision to stop sponsoring political parties to observe the printing of ballot papers. They indicated that this would enhance transparency and credibility of the electoral process. Nevertheless, the Commission encouraged the stakeholders to explore this issue further, including jointly seeking support from cooperating partners as there was no funding for this activity.”
Justice Chulu called on political party leaders to curb hate speech and stop inciting violence during their campaign activities.
He cautioned the police to be professional as they carried on their duties.
“During the meeting the Electoral Commission of Zambia appealed to all political parties to preach positive messages that promote peace and unity in the country, as they carry out their campaign activities and called on party leaders especially, to curb hate speech and stop inciting violence among party cadres. Justice Chulu, said the Commission was concerned with the relationships among political parties during campaign periods where leaders and party members were in the forefront in promoting violence and perpetrating hate speech that led to unnecessary misconduct. The Chairperson urged the political parties to abide by the Electoral Code of Conduct that provided guidelines to all stakeholders, in maintaining a peaceful and inclusive electoral environment, where all had equal space. He cautioned the Police to be professional as they carried out their duties, and to ensure that all parties are accorded equal treatment as provided in the Electoral Code of Conduct,” read the statement.
Justice Chulu said the commission was committed to ensuring that it managed the elections in a credible and transparent manner.
“We remain open to all interested stakeholders to engage with the Commission on issues that may concern them, including clarifications where need be, in a bid to be inclusive and to enhance our electoral process. The Commission, however, will at no point relegate its constitutional mandate, but will continue to strive towards becoming a model electoral management body and be fair in the execution of its mandate,” said justice Chulu.
The meeting was well attended by most political parties with representation by party presidents, and secretary generals among others.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- ECZ ponders updating existing voters’ register - 27 Feb 2020
- DEC nabs 50 for drug trafficking in Chibolya - 27 Feb 2020
- MMD MPs still studying Bill 10 - 25 Feb 2020
- Deploy cops to man schools vulnerable to gassing – ZNUT - 25 Feb 2020
- Govt still owes agro dealers K781m, Katambo tells Parley - 24 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- DEC seizes Bugatti on suspicion of money laundering (8,710 views)
- Gassing a ploy to keep me from 2021 ballot - HH (7,978 views)
- Police arrest UNZA veterinarian on false ‘possessing offensive weapon’ charge (7,084 views)
- If Lungu doesn’t know, then he’s not in control (6,536 views)
- Lungu, his family enjoying because Zambia remains safe - Bowman (6,027 views)
- Funds for projects were diverted to disasters, Wina tells Parley
- ACC prosecutes 3 cases from FIC’s 2018, 2019 trends reports
- Adopt Green Party’s marijuana business model, Sinkamba urges govt
- Our salaries have been gassed, laments UNZA workers as they down tools
- ECZ ponders updating existing voters’ register
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Funds for projects were diverted to disasters, Wina tells Parley
- ACC prosecutes 3 cases from FIC’s 2018, 2019 trends reports
- Adopt Green Party’s marijuana business model, Sinkamba urges govt
- Our salaries have been gassed, laments UNZA workers as they down tools
- ECZ ponders updating existing voters’ register
- Govt has a liquidation plan for Diplomats’ salary arrears – Dora
- We’ve arrested 2 gassing masterminds, claims Kampyongo
- CCMG asks govt to publicise plans for mobile NRC issuance exercise
- Chitalu must step down – APNAC
- Zambia drops out of top 50 global mining jurisdictions
- Speeding truck kills two rhinos in Livingstone
- If Lungu doesn’t know, then he’s not in control
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article