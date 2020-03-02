Lungu’s failure to hold press conferences creating perception that he fears facing media – Harrington

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Lungu’s failure to hold press conferences creating perception that he fears facing media – HarringtonBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 2 Mar 2020
FORMER Minister of Transport and Communications William Harrington has challenged President Edgar Lungu to hold a press conference as opposed to merely addressing the nation through Parliament because not doing so is creating a perception that he is afraid to face the media.
In an interview with News Diggers!, Harrington appealed to the Head of State to emulate his predecessors who held press conferences at regular intervals.
He said the media needed to be given an opportunity to ask President Lungu questions and clarify other issues of concern to the people.
“I am challenging President Edgar Lungu to hold a press conference to address the media instead of the usual habit of going to Parliament to address the nation. [This is] because, it doesn’t afford the media an opportunity to ask him questions on points of clarification. I know people have questions which you would like him [to answer]. All his predecessors, starting from the first Republican President [Dr Kenneth Kaunda], would hold a press conference at regular intervals as opposed to merely addressing Parliament,” Harrington said.
“There are a lot of issues which you [the media] would want him to address which he may not address in Parliament but in a press conference, you would be able to challenge him and ask him a lot of questions depending on burning issues. So whilst an address to Parliament is only good for purposes of debates by our representatives, it does not give the forth estate, the media, chance to interact with him on the occasion. We want him to face the media [so that] we who are not in Parliament can also ask the media to ask him about this and that. He is creating a perception that he is fearing to face the media.”
He further said by failing to hold press conferences, the President was creating an unfortunate perception that he did not have answers to the many challenges that the nation was currently facing.
“By failing, ignoring or refusing to hold press conferences, the President is creating an unfortunate perception that he does not have answers to the many challenges that the nation is facing currently. And President Lungu will be leaving a sad legacy if he continues to fail to hold press conferences,” said Harrington.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Lungu’s failure to hold press conferences creating perception that he fears facing media – Harrington - 2 Mar 2020
- Lubinda, Kapata, Tasila’s defamation claim defective, Diggers, EIA tell court - 2 Mar 2020
- Govt’s delay to pay grants, salaries shows compromised fiscal position, says CTPD - 2 Mar 2020
- Kalaluka denies Chongwe traditional leaders’ allegations in Kingsland case - 2 Mar 2020
- Atlas Mara banker in court for theft of £54,000 and $38,000 - 2 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- ZRA unearths smuggling scam but remains mute (13,737 views)
- Indeed, PF has lost its social contract to govern (4,389 views)
- UPND MPs were in order to walk out on Bill 10, rules Matibini (3,904 views)
- PF lied to Zambians - Sangwa (3,486 views)
- Disputing accurate information should be a crime, just like spreading falsehood (2,627 views)
- Lungu’s failure to hold press conferences creating perception that he fears facing media – Harrington
- Lubinda, Kapata, Tasila’s defamation claim defective, Diggers, EIA tell court
- Kwacha fall major blow to economy – Kanyama
- Govt’s delay to pay grants, salaries shows compromised fiscal position, says CTPD
- Ballot printing contract has not been awarded yet – Nshindano
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Lungu’s failure to hold press conferences creating perception that he fears facing media – Harrington
- Lubinda, Kapata, Tasila’s defamation claim defective, Diggers, EIA tell court
- Kwacha fall major blow to economy – Kanyama
- Govt’s delay to pay grants, salaries shows compromised fiscal position, says CTPD
- Ballot printing contract has not been awarded yet – Nshindano
- Commodity prices, debt skyrocket over 100% since 2015
- Law is clear, Lungu doesn’t qualify for 2021 – Sangwa
- Kalaluka denies Chongwe traditional leaders’ allegations in Kingsland case
- Atlas Mara banker in court for theft of £54,000 and $38,000
- NAPSA applies to serve Milupi via newspaper advert
- Police nab ‘Spax’ for murder
- Poverty stricken church a danger to development – Chikoya
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article