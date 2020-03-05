ACC nabs Kafue businessman for bribing cop

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has charged and arrested a Kafue businessman for trying to bribe a police officer not to impound a truck loaded with Mukula logs.

In a statement, Wednesday, ACC corporate affairs officer Collins Chilambwe said the suspect, Bornface Simwamza, 46, of Kafue Water Works, Lusaka, was arrested and charged with one count of corrupt practices, contrary to section 19 (2) of the Anti-Corruption Act no. 3 of 2012 of the laws of Zambia.

“Particulars of the offence being that, on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2017, and 31st March, 2017, in Kasama District, Northern Province, Simwanza did corruptly give K1,100 cash gratification to Rueben Simukoko, a police officer in the Zambia Police Service, as an inducement or reward for him and Emmanuel Mutale, also a police officer in the Zambia Police Service, to allow a truck loaded with logs of Mukula to pass Nkole Mfumu Police Check Point in Kasama,” stated Chilambwe.

“Simwanza is believed to have hired a Volvo truck registration number ALA 1856 to transport logs of Mukula from Kawambwa to Nakonde. However, when the said truck reached Nkole Mfumu Police Check Point, Mr Simwanza allegedly gave K1,100 to the said Simukoko for him not to impound the truck loaded with Mukula logs. Bornface Simwanza has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.”