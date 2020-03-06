Govt halts plans to borrow $2bn for Chipata-Serenje railway project

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Govt halts plans to borrow $2bn for Chipata-Serenje railway projectBy Julia Malunga on 6 Mar 2020
HOUSING and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale says government has halted plans of obtaining a loan of US$2.03 billion from the Exim Bank of China to commence the construction of the Chipata-Serenje railway line because it cannot sustain repayments.
Last November, Mwale said government was in the process of obtaining a financial loan agreement of US $2.03 billion from the Exim Bank of China to commence the construction of the Chipata-Serenje railway line.
Responding to a written question by Mkaika MMD member of parliament Peter Phiri, who wanted to know when the construction of Chipata-Serenje Railway Line would commence and who the contractor for the project was as well as the cost, Mwale said: “Construction of the Chipata-Serenje railway line would commence after financial closure was reached between government and the Exim Bank of China. The contractor is China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation. As at 2018, the total estimated cost of the project was US $2.03 billion.”
But in a brief interview with News Diggers!, the Chipangali PF member of parliament said government could no longer sustain the loan until it had another entity which it could partner with via a Private Public Partnership (PPP).
“We had said that we are changing from borrowing to PPP. That programme started a long time ago, long before I came to the Ministry, it was done. It should have been a loan, but we said we can no longer sustain that loan, we have to look for a PPP partner because government cannot borrow such a huge amount of money this time around, there is no such space. So, we said that we will find a PPP partner who will partner with government. We suspended it until such a time when we find someone who can partner on PPP. It has been put on ice for now,” said Mwale.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Govt halts plans to borrow $2bn for Chipata-Serenje railway project - 6 Mar 2020
- TAZARA’s revival awaits Tanzanian govt’s business case, says Kafwaya - 6 Mar 2020
- Load shedding causing erratic water supply at UTH – Chilufya - 6 Mar 2020
- I don’t regret anything I did while in govt – Kasolo - 4 Mar 2020
- PF will be thrown in disarray if they don’t find a qualified candidate by 2021 – Changala - 4 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- ConCourt didn't declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ (15,845 views)
- Lungu doesn't qualify, don't be lazy to read, Sangwa tells PF (8,506 views)
- My remarks about being ready to be HH's vice were taken out of context - CK (5,932 views)
- You should be the last person to complain about deteriorating decorum of the House, Speaker tells Mweetwa (3,686 views)
- Don't talk about HH, he's not involved in your failures, Mwaliteta tells PF (2,103 views)
- Calls for Matibini’s resignation senseless – Makebi
- Cabinet ministers competing in corruption, says Kalaba
- I’m here to reinforce ties, promote human dignity, democracy, economic growth – US Envoy
- Lungu’s parley address shouldn’t ignore govt’s own moral deficit – Msoni
- PF doesn’t owe Lusaka Voice K383,000, Mwila tells court
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Calls for Matibini’s resignation senseless – Makebi
- Cabinet ministers competing in corruption, says Kalaba
- I’m here to reinforce ties, promote human dignity, democracy, economic growth – US Envoy
- Lungu’s parley address shouldn’t ignore govt’s own moral deficit – Msoni
- PF doesn’t owe Lusaka Voice K383,000, Mwila tells court
- Govt halts plans to borrow $2bn for Chipata-Serenje railway project
- TAZARA’s revival awaits Tanzanian govt’s business case, says Kafwaya
- Businessman drags Lusaka DC to court for damages over loss of business
- Allow Parley to consider impeachment motion, Gary, CK tell court
- DP Luena aspirant faces 10yrs in jail for burning carport for wife’s alleged lover
- I didn’t receive $10,000 cut from botched fish deal, Munir Zulu tells court
- Abyudi Shonga vies for LAZ presidency
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article