Gassing inquiry would be a waste of money, time – UPND

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Gassing inquiry would be a waste of money, time – UPNDBy Natasha Sakala on 10 Mar 2020
UPND deputy spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says plans to set up a commission of inquiry into gassing are just a calculated move to buy time and hide the truth from the public on who the masterminds are.
In his parliamentary address on progress made in the application of the national values and principles to the fourth session of the national assembly, Friday, President Edgar Lungu said he was seriously considering constituting a commission of inquiry on the gassing attacks that have recently rocked various parts of the country.
“Mr Speaker, at this juncture, I wish to thank the men and women in uniform for their gallant efforts to restore order and peace. Their work is not over. Neither is ours. As commander-in-chief of the defense forces and head of state and government, I want to promise Zambians that the enemies of our people will be crushed and buried. To this effect, I am seriously considering constituting a commission of inquiry to get to the bottom of these gassing and mob attacks, and be rest assured that all the culprits will be brought to book regardless of their standing in society. The enemy will surely be defeated, without any doubt, and life will return to normal for our people sooner than later,” said President Lungu.
But in an interview, Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central member of parliament, said security wings had the capacity to get to the bottom of gassing, arguing that it would be a waste of resources to constitute an inquiry.
“We do not have confidence in setting up of commissions of inquiry, a number of commissions of inquiry have been set and all that has happened is wastage of tax payers’ money, no tangible results. But coming to this particular issue, we think that a commission of inquiry is a waste of time and a waste of tax payers’ money. It is calculated to hide the truth from the public as the public will be made to wait for the commission’s findings before they can begin to question what is really happening over the issue of gassing. The gassing issue is a criminal activity whose results can be given by a security agencies and the government. They have sufficient capacity within government apparatus to be able to get to the bottom of this and be able to indicate exactly what is going on,” Mweetwa said.
“So, let the government just tell us the truth, let them tell us because we expected President Lungu to have told us, out of the 26 people he mentioned that have been arrested, how many have appeared at court and what offenses have they been charged with? Such simple facts. Do they need a commission of inquiry? The police have been able to arrest a number of suspects, those suspects must have told them the master minder, must have told them their funders, they know. We have been insisting that these people know so why are they trying to provide further platforms for speculation? So let the government not talk about commission of inquiry, people want the truth now and not tomorrow, it is a gimmick to buy time to hide the truth from the people.”
And Mweetwa wondered how security wings would curb political violence when those who rightfully apply the law were retired in national interest.
“We welcome those pronouncements, but those pronouncements he made yesterday are a damning indictment of failure in terms of progress in the application of national values and principles. Ideally, the President is supposed to come and give us feedback on the progress made, but yesterday, did he give any progress that has been made in terms of ending electoral violence, no! He just made a directive as if he became President the day before yesterday. He has been Commander-in-Chief since 2015 and as Commander-in-Chief he has had the mandate and power to direct security agencies, and in fact, security agencies already have that mandate with or without a presidential directive. It is their mandate to ensure law and order, to ensure that there is no violence because violence is a criminal act but political interference is what is the problem. Police are failing to execute their duties professionally because they are fearing to be retired in national interest and a case in point is Sesheke where police decided to act professionally and meted out Justice on PF thugs and you saw what happened, those officers who were accused of having had the supervision over the troops on the ground were retired in national interest,” said Mweetwa.
“So when on one side you are retiring police in national interest who are trying to act professionally, then in another breath you are talking of stemming out or ending violence, then it is a mixed ground, we don’t know what to take for now, actions speak louder than words, if President Lungu wanted to end violence, he didn’t need to wait for address to Parliament to make those proclamations, he should have made them when he was in Chilubi where there was untold violence, he kept quiet when he was in Chilubi he didn’t talk about it, he was waiting to come and address Parliament…but we give him a benefit of doubt, we cannot rule him completely offside that what he said cannot be done. Zambians love their peace and I am sure he is now aware, we think he will do everything within his powers to try and restore rule of law, as it is not as it is said.”
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Stop making girls think they’re less important than men, Lungu tells Alangizi - 10 Mar 2020
- Gassing inquiry would be a waste of money, time – UPND - 10 Mar 2020
- Court stops PF cadres from denying Lusaka bus drivers access to Kulima - 10 Mar 2020
- Lungu ponders inquiry into gassing - 7 Mar 2020
- DP Luena aspirant faces 10yrs in jail for burning carport for wife’s alleged lover - 6 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Lungu dribbled Zambians by appointing unqualified ConCourt judges - Sangwa (10,680 views)
- Lungu doesn't qualify, we warned you; find a Mwanawasa from within (5,126 views)
- Court stops PF cadres from denying Lusaka bus drivers access to Kulima (3,544 views)
- Lungu has only served 1 term - Makebi (3,034 views)
- Is the ‘Church’ Shamelessly Camping on the Independence Avenue? (2,639 views)
- 2019 mining tax regime hindering growth – Hamududu
- Stop making girls think they’re less important than men, Lungu tells Alangizi
- Lungu dribbled Zambians by appointing unqualified ConCourt judges – Sangwa
- LAZ asks PF to exculpate itself over Bill 10 public discussion disruption
- Gassing inquiry would be a waste of money, time – UPND
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- 2019 mining tax regime hindering growth – Hamududu
- Stop making girls think they’re less important than men, Lungu tells Alangizi
- Lungu dribbled Zambians by appointing unqualified ConCourt judges – Sangwa
- LAZ asks PF to exculpate itself over Bill 10 public discussion disruption
- Gassing inquiry would be a waste of money, time – UPND
- Zesco’s revenues endangered if BSA remains unresolved – Mutati
- Lungu has only served 1 term – Makebi
- Foreigners defying animal movement ban – Luo
- Sangwa on self-destructive path – Kampyongo
- Parley adopts motion to reduce deforestation
- Court stops PF cadres from denying Lusaka bus drivers access to Kulima
- Is the ‘Church’ Shamelessly Camping on the Independence Avenue?
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article