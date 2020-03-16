3 Kulima Tower Bus drivers threaten to sue market chairperson for breaching injunction

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
3 Kulima Tower Bus drivers threaten to sue market chairperson for breaching injunctionBy Ulande Nkomesha on 16 Mar 2020
THREE Kulima Tower Bus drivers have threatened to sue station chairperson Tresford Mwila for failing to adhere to a court injunction which allowed them to operate at the bus station without intimidation.
On Thursday last week suspected PF cadres, including Mwila, assaulted and banned Kingsley Limbali, Gestable Chikambwe and Christopher Nengule from operating at Kulima Tower Bus Station, in breach of a High Court injunction.
The Lusaka High Court granted the drivers an interim injunction to continue operating from Kulima Tower Bus station after it was alleged that the Mwila and nine others had been denying them access to operate at the bus station.
Lawyer Mulambo Haimbe, who represented the drivers told News Diggers! in an interview that his clients would proceed to take the matter to court for contempt.
“The court granted an injunction to my clients Mr Kingsley Libali and others against Tresford Mwila and others who purport to run Kulima Tower bus station as an unlawful society. The consequence of these people being blocked by servants or agents of Mr Mwila is that Mr Mwila is in contempt of court. More importantly, they are in direct breach of the court order which guarantees my clients rights to use and operate from Kulima Tower as they did. So contempt proceedings will follow and those actions of blocking them are clearly illegal. It will go back to court because the actions are illegal and because they have allegedly assaulted my clients. He (Mwila) will be reported to police,” Haimbe said.
He said Mwila’s actions were a clear indication of the breakdown of the rule of law.
“The rule of law is about respecting commissions of law as they are put up whether the Constitution or Subsidiary legislation or indeed statutes of Parliament. Markets and bus stations act is very clear; it is only the local authority that is in charge to run and operate bus station. So this is a breakdown in the rule of law because it is understood that these individuals who are undertaking these actions are doing so quite clearly and quite contrary to the market and bus stations act. It is an illegality and in the past we have written to the Zambian police service to try and maintain harmony and yet our clients are not being protected,” said Haimbe.
“So it is a situation were certain citizens are denied the use of public facilities for what ever reason and nobody in terms of the Zambian police service and the local government are taking steps to prevent that. It is a clear breakdown of the rule of the law! It is showing that the space whether it is democratic or whatever the case might be; the space in terms of guaranteed human rights is shrinking rapidly in our country.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Fire Zesco management, demands Kambwili - 16 Mar 2020
- HH asks Judiciary to reverse its “draconian” decision on Sangwa - 16 Mar 2020
- 3 Kulima Tower Bus drivers threaten to sue market chairperson for breaching injunction - 16 Mar 2020
- Government moves to restrict public gatherings in bid to prevent COVID-19 - 14 Mar 2020
- Zesco resumes 10-12 hours load shedding - 13 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Government moves to restrict public gatherings in bid to prevent COVID-19 (6,733 views)
- Coronavirus responsible for free-failing Kwacha - Wina (6,595 views)
- What's PF's interest in the CEC, Zesco deal? (6,165 views)
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI (5,005 views)
- Save us the embarrassment, step down, KBF tells Lungu (5,001 views)
- Fire Zesco management, demands Kambwili
- You’ve failed, stop giving excuses on falling Kwacha, Sichinga tells Wina
- Arresting youths for buying mealie meal is abusive, immoral – Laura
- HH asks Judiciary to reverse its “draconian” decision on Sangwa
- Cabinet wants parliamentary oversight on debt contraction – Lubinda
- Lungu dribbled Zambians by appointing unqualified ConCourt judges - Sangwa
- Judiciary bars Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian court
- It's pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn't understand the law - Chongwe
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI
- Lungu's eligibility: "Holding office" Vs "term of office" in Chipimo's explanation
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Fire Zesco management, demands Kambwili
- You’ve failed, stop giving excuses on falling Kwacha, Sichinga tells Wina
- Arresting youths for buying mealie meal is abusive, immoral – Laura
- HH asks Judiciary to reverse its “draconian” decision on Sangwa
- Cabinet wants parliamentary oversight on debt contraction – Lubinda
- Lungu a beneficiary of wrong ConCourt judgment – Kabimba
- The Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa
- Stay away from politics, Lungu tells church again
- 3 Kulima Tower Bus drivers threaten to sue market chairperson for breaching injunction
- Airtel’s profit slumps to K15.7m
- UN Rapporteur on Independence of Judges and Lawyers defends Sangwa
- Save us the embarrassment, step down, KBF tells Lungu
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article