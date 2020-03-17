PF youths rise against their national chairman

LUSAKA PF youths yesterday marched from the party secretariat to Central Police station to demand the release of their provincial youth chairperson Daniel Kalembe who was yesterday arrested and charged for two counts of assault.

And PF youths have presented a second petition to PF Lusaka provincial chairperson Paul Moonga demanding the dismissal of PF national youth chairperson Kelvin Sampa.

In a statement, Monday, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said Kalembe was arrested over the assault of a fellow PF member identified as Innocent Kalimanshi during youth day celebrations which were graced by President Edgar Lungu.

“Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Daniel Kalembe aged 41 of Kanyama Site and Service with two counts of Assault OABH. This is in Police’s continued investigations on the nine assault OABH cases reported on 12th March, 2020 at 11 00 hours at Freedom Statue in Lusaka. The accused person has been released on Police bond and will appear in court soon. Investigations to have others involved in the same matter arrested have continued,” Katongo said.

When asked if the PF youths who marched to Central police had obtained a permit, Katongo replied in the negative.

“They had no permit, that’s the reason why their procession was aborted. Officers at Lusaka Division engaged the leaders of the same and advised them to disperse hence they went back to their secretariat. That’s how we work!” she said.

And when further asked why the youths were not arrested for lawlessness, Katongo said arrest was not always necessary.

“Arrest is not always necessary, you can engage unless the protesters are adamant,” said Katongo.

And Moong told news Diggers that the youths presented a petition to him demanding Sampa’s dismissal.

Moonga said the youths were unhappy with his management and administration of affairs affecting them.

“On the petition, indeed they did a petition this morning. They are demanding the removal of Kelvin Sampa over his management and administration of the youths in Lusaka Province and in Zambia at large. They have done a peaceful demonstration and it was that side that they went to the courts to give solidarity to Mr Daniel Kalembe who was released on bond. So the youths have the right to demand the removal of one character if he his found wanting. Even me, they can rise against me if I am not doing the right thing for the party. So that decision of our youth chairman lies in the central committee; I have no power myself my duty is to deliver the letter to the Secretary General of the party of the petition which I will do tomorrow (today),” Moonga said,

“There is another petition against Mr Sampa if you remember very well, all the 10 provincial chairman had petitioned already to the Secretary General tO have Mr Sampa to be removed; so this is the second petition which has come through. So all the 10 provincial youth chairmen had come through to have Mr Sampa removed from his position. So this will be the second one.”

When asked if the youths were accorded a permit to march, Moonga said said it was not in the constitution for the police to give permits to those who wished to hold a peaceful march.

“Police don’t give permits, they have never given permits! Which constitution? We just notify the police, they do not give permission that go and do the marching. You only notify the police of your intention then they will advice you can go ahead or you can not go ahead. You can notify them for your on safety that you maybe attacked as you march,” he added.

He further urged members of the party to desist from communicating with Kalimashi as he was not a party member.

“Kalimanshi came to the PF camp when he is not our member when he was insulting the leadership of the PF. Kalimanshi is not even our member and there is a pending case and Kalimanshi was on the run in South Africa. So this young man is not our member. And I want to appeal to all party officials to desist from communicating with this criminal character; they may meet as brother and sister but not on party functions he is not our member so we don’t expect him to attend any of our PF functions,” said Moonga

Meanwhile, police have arrested three PF cadres for three counts of assault and threatening violence during the PF internal ward elections in Mandevu Constituency on Sunday.

“Three suspects namely Cliff Bwalya aged 45 years of Chaisa Compound, John Mwango Kamweo aged 22 years of Mandevu Compound and Martin Katazo aged 33 years of Mandevu Compound have been charged and arrested for three counts of Assault O.A.B.H and one count of Threatening violence,” said Katongo.

“This is in connection with the reported assault which occurred on 15th March, 2020 at 09 00 hours at Olympic Africa Academy in Chipata Compound at a Patriotic Front Internal Ward elections in Mandevu Constituency. They have been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.”

Meanwhile Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja yesterday revoked a firearm licence from PF cadre Fackson Chanoda Ngwira in connection with the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Siavonga recently.