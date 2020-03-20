ACC nabs UTH security guard for corrupt practices

- Local
ACC nabs UTH security guard for corrupt practicesBy Julia Malunga on 20 Mar 2020
THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested a University Teaching Hospital (UTH) security guard for corrupt practices involving K800.
ACC corporate affairs officer Collins Chilambwe disclosed in a statement, Thursday, that the security guard identified as John Mwanza, 26, of Zingalume corruptly solicited for K800 from a named patient of Kabwe in order to facilitate the undertaking of a Computerized Tomography Scan (CT-Scan) at the UTH cancer disease hospital.
“John Mwanza aged 26, of Zingalume Compound in Lusaka has been arrested and charged with one count of corrupt practices by public officer contrary to section 19 (1) as read with section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 of the laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that, on dates unknown but between 1st March, 2020 and 17th March, 2020 at Lusaka District of Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, the said John Mwanza being a Public Officer, namely a Security Guard at the University Teaching Hospital corruptly solicited for K800.00 from a named patient of Kabwe as gratification for himself in order to facilitate the undertaking of a Computerized Tomography Scan (CT Scan) by the named patient at the UTH Cancer Disease Hospital,” read the statement.
“It is alleged that Mwanza approached the named patient who was referred from Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to undergo a CT -Scan with a proposition that he could, with the help of a radiographer- yet to be identified, facilitate her CT – Scan whose actual cost was estimated at K1000.00 as long as she gave him K800.00 cash gratification. The patient gave the said Mwanza K400.00 and the balance of K400.00 to be paid later. The named patient eventually did have the CT Scan done, and Mwanza informed the patient to collect the results after paying the balance of K400.00. After receiving the bribe Mwanza released the medical results to the patient and was immediately apprehended by Commission officers. John Mwanza is currently in custody, awaiting court appearance.”
Chilambwe expressed sadness that some health personnel who were charged with responsibility to serve members of the public were in the fore front of extorting bribes from patients.
“The Commission wishes to express sadness that some health personnel charged with the responsibility to serve members of the public are in the fore front of extorting bribes from patients without any shame and moral regard. The Commission therefore would like to sternly warn public officers to desist from engaging in corrupt practices and those found wanting will be dealt with. The Commission is also urging them to uphold high professional standards that place public interest above personal and private interests.” stated Chilambwe.
