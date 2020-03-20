Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement

Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (SAHRDN) has called on the Judiciary in Zambia to stop persecuting human rights defenders, and has demanded the immediate reinstatement of State Counsel John Sangwa who was barred from appearing in any court of law in the country.

In a letter dated 13th March 2020, the Acting Chief Registrar and Director of Court Operations, Prince Boniface Mwiinga instructed judges, magistrates and registrars that “Mr. John Sangwa, SC, an Advocate of the High Court, practising under the firm of Simeza, Sangwa and Associates will no longer be allowed to appear before any Court in Zambia until further notice”.

The letter stated that his suspension was a result of a complaint of professional misconduct which was made by the Judiciary to the Law Association of Zambia, yet the details of the alleged complaints by the judiciary against the lawyer were not disclosed.

SAHRDN, in a statement Thursday, said this was a clear case of victimisation and persecution of a frontline Human Rights Defender.

“This kind of targeted victimisation and persecution of a frontline Human Rights Defender and constitutional lawyer has no place in a democratic society especially coming from the judiciary, an institution that has a constitutional duty to protect human rights and the rule of law” said Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh the Executive Director of the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) and SAHRDN board member.

“It is an attack on the independence legal profession and puts the Judiciary of Zambia into unnecessary potential disrepute,” added Kaajal.

“SAHRDN has observed signs of systematic repression, attacks on human rights defenders and closure of civic space especially in the face of the general elections constitutionally scheduled for August 2021. SC John Sangwa has been a strong and consistent public critic on the efforts to amend the Constitution of Zambia in a way that entrenches strong presidency, undermines separation of powers and judicial independence. He has also opposed the efforts to get the current President to stand again as a candidate in the upcoming elections. It is not an offence to comment or correct the officials in interpreting the Constitution, every Zambia should be allowed to defend their Constitution as stated under section 2 (a) and (b) of the Constitution of Zambia. He now faces persecution for his views. The increase in judicial persecution of HRDs points to the unjustified limitations on the rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly in Zambia, which in itself is both a threat to democracy and a democracy reversal,” read the statement.

“The persecution of human rights defenders or people who critic the government seems to be becoming a norm rather than an exception in Zambia. Persecution of human rights defenders through arbitrary arrests, detentions and delegitimisation through trumped up charges and character assassination needs to stop” said Lepeli Moeketsi, another Board Member of SHARDN and Human Rights Officer with Lesotho’s Transformation Resource Centre.

SAHRDN added: “Zambia is party to many international human rights instruments that obligate the State to protect the rights to freedoms of expression, association and assembly, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights. We urge the authorities in Zambia to respect their own constitution and the regional and international human rights treaties which Zambia is part to.”

“SAHRDN calls on the removal of the ban on Mr. John Sangwa so that he is be able to appear before the courts and execute his duties as defender of the rule of law and advocate of democracy.”