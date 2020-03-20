Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatementBy Mukosha Funga on 20 Mar 2020
Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (SAHRDN) has called on the Judiciary in Zambia to stop persecuting human rights defenders, and has demanded the immediate reinstatement of State Counsel John Sangwa who was barred from appearing in any court of law in the country.
In a letter dated 13th March 2020, the Acting Chief Registrar and Director of Court Operations, Prince Boniface Mwiinga instructed judges, magistrates and registrars that “Mr. John Sangwa, SC, an Advocate of the High Court, practising under the firm of Simeza, Sangwa and Associates will no longer be allowed to appear before any Court in Zambia until further notice”.
The letter stated that his suspension was a result of a complaint of professional misconduct which was made by the Judiciary to the Law Association of Zambia, yet the details of the alleged complaints by the judiciary against the lawyer were not disclosed.
SAHRDN, in a statement Thursday, said this was a clear case of victimisation and persecution of a frontline Human Rights Defender.
“This kind of targeted victimisation and persecution of a frontline Human Rights Defender and constitutional lawyer has no place in a democratic society especially coming from the judiciary, an institution that has a constitutional duty to protect human rights and the rule of law” said Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh the Executive Director of the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) and SAHRDN board member.
“It is an attack on the independence legal profession and puts the Judiciary of Zambia into unnecessary potential disrepute,” added Kaajal.
“SAHRDN has observed signs of systematic repression, attacks on human rights defenders and closure of civic space especially in the face of the general elections constitutionally scheduled for August 2021. SC John Sangwa has been a strong and consistent public critic on the efforts to amend the Constitution of Zambia in a way that entrenches strong presidency, undermines separation of powers and judicial independence. He has also opposed the efforts to get the current President to stand again as a candidate in the upcoming elections. It is not an offence to comment or correct the officials in interpreting the Constitution, every Zambia should be allowed to defend their Constitution as stated under section 2 (a) and (b) of the Constitution of Zambia. He now faces persecution for his views. The increase in judicial persecution of HRDs points to the unjustified limitations on the rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly in Zambia, which in itself is both a threat to democracy and a democracy reversal,” read the statement.
“The persecution of human rights defenders or people who critic the government seems to be becoming a norm rather than an exception in Zambia. Persecution of human rights defenders through arbitrary arrests, detentions and delegitimisation through trumped up charges and character assassination needs to stop” said Lepeli Moeketsi, another Board Member of SHARDN and Human Rights Officer with Lesotho’s Transformation Resource Centre.
SAHRDN added: “Zambia is party to many international human rights instruments that obligate the State to protect the rights to freedoms of expression, association and assembly, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights. We urge the authorities in Zambia to respect their own constitution and the regional and international human rights treaties which Zambia is part to.”
“SAHRDN calls on the removal of the ban on Mr. John Sangwa so that he is be able to appear before the courts and execute his duties as defender of the rule of law and advocate of democracy.”
About Mukosha Funga
Mukosha is interested in good governance and anti-corruption reporting.
Email: mukosha@diggers.news
Related Items
- Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement - 20 Mar 2020
- Parley adjournment God-given opportunity to campaign for Bill 10 – Lubinda - 20 Mar 2020
- UN Rapporteur on Independence of Judges and Lawyers defends Sangwa - 16 Mar 2020
- Judiciary bars Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian court - 13 Mar 2020
- I’ll limit my campaign to LAZ members – Shonga - 13 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia confirms 2 COVID-19 cases (10,053 views)
- Bill 10 will haunt PF - Hichilema (8,481 views)
- Our former student didn’t graduate because he failed 1 course, UNZA tells court (8,298 views)
- Robbers steal money, T-bone, cellphones from Matebeto (6,964 views)
- I haven’t been bought by PF, insists Kasonso (6,384 views)
- Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement
- We have recordings of how PF tried to bribe our MPs to vote for Bill 10 – UPND
- Amend law so that President seeks Parley approval before constituting inquiries – Harrington
- Parley adjournment God-given opportunity to campaign for Bill 10 – Lubinda
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement
- We have recordings of how PF tried to bribe our MPs to vote for Bill 10 – UPND
- Amend law so that President seeks Parley approval before constituting inquiries – Harrington
- Parley adjournment God-given opportunity to campaign for Bill 10 – Lubinda
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs
- Unscrupulous traders increasing mealie meal prices – Katambo
- Walid no longer IMS boss, witness tells court
- Govt insincere in attributing kwacha free-fall to COVID-19 – ActionAid
- SAA scraps 162 flights in response to coronavirus
- Nigerian pleads not guilty to trafficking hashish oil
- Any opinion away from a court ruling is not important – Sakwiba
- UNZA resorts to e-learning amidst COVID-19 outbreak
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article