UNZA resorts to e-learning amidst COVID-19 outbreak

THE University of Zambia (UNZA) Senate has resolved that teaching and learning at the institution shall continue through e-learning platforms, such as Moodle and Astria, during the Coronavirus pandemic.

UNZA Registrar Sitali Wamundila disclosed in a statement issued, Thursday, that the Senate, at its meeting on March 18, 2020, decided to close the University following the Ministry of Health’s directive, effective Friday, March 20, 2020.

Wamundila explained that the University had since directed all students to leave its two campuses on Ridgeway and Great East Road by Friday with the exception of students involved in clinical work.

“UNZA Senate resolved that during this closure, learning will continue through e-learning platforms, such as Moodle and Astria. To this end, academic staff have been requested to promptly secure learning support material for them to facilitate teaching and learning using the e-learning platforms. Similarly, students have also been guided to ensure that they are registered and connected to the e-learning platforms to avoid missing out on learning. Further guidance to students on how to access the lectures from the Moodle and Astria platforms will follow soon,” Wamundila explained.

“Students involved in clinical work, as well as those in senior years of study who were eligible to carry out health-related support works in the Schools of Medicine, Public Health, Health Sciences, Nursing Sciences and Veterinary Medicine, have also been exempted because they are an essential group tasked to help in providing the much-needed human resource in health facilities.”

But he announced that the University would be keep open its radio station during this period because the station was an essential platform for dissemination of information.

“It was also decided that UNZA Radio Station would remain open throughout the period of the University closure because of the radio station’s critical role in the COVID-19 pandemic information dissemination process. UNZA recognizes the concerns regarding the outbreak of the COVID-19 and continues to closely monitor the ongoing national and international cases. The University’s priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of the staff and students on and off campus. The University has planned and instituted several preventive, emergency and decisive measures to limit possible risks, while ensuring continuity of its core mandate of teaching and learning, research and community services,” stated Wamundila.