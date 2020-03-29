COVID-19 cases rise to 29

HEALTH Minister Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has recorded one more coronavirus case in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of those recorded to 29.
At a media briefing today, the Minister said the latest case was also part of the Pakistan cluster.
More details later.
