Criminals shoot dead Maamba man, injure son

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Criminals shoot dead Maamba man, injure sonBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 1 Apr 2020
POLICE in Southern Province have received two reports of murder involving a 45-year-old man who was found dead along the railway line and another a 46-year-old who was shot by unknown criminals while sitting next to his son.
This is according to a statement issued by Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Tuesday.
She stated that in the first case, a 47- year-old security guard reported to have found the deceased along the Choma – Livingstone railway line, opposite CAMCO in Choma.
Katongo added that the body was found facing up with cuts on the face and back of the head.
“Police in Choma of Southern Province received a report of murder which occured between March 30, 2020 at 20:00 hours and March 31, 2020 at 06:00 hours along the Choma – Livingstone railway line opposite CAMCO in Choma in which a 47-year-old G4 Security guard reported to have found a body of a male person aged about 45 years along the railway line. The body was found facing up with cuts on the face and back of the head and a stick is suspected to have been used in the act,” she stated.
“It has been deposited in the mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem. Investigations have been launched in the matter.”
And Katongo stated that Police in Maamba, Southern Province, also received a report of murder involving a 46-year-old who was shot by unknown criminals on his head.
“Meanwhile Police in Maamba in Southern Province received a report of murder in which it was reported that Pilato Siamooya aged 46 years of Muleya village was shot at by unknown criminals and sustained some gunshot wounds on his head. A shot gun is alleged to have been used in the act. The deceased’s son Blessed Mweemba aged 25 years who was seated next to the deceased during the shooting incident sustained a gunshot wound on the left thigh,” stated Katongo.
“The incident occurred on March 30, 2020 at about 19:00 hours at Muleya Village, Chief Singani in Choma District. The body of the deceased has been picked and deposited in Maamba Hospital mortuary pending postmortem whilst the survivor is in Hospital. Investigations have been instituted in the matter.”
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Criminals shoot dead Maamba man, injure son - 1 Apr 2020
- Pilato asks Lungu to relax sanctions against Prime TV - 31 Mar 2020
- Lubinda breaks down as he recalls being slapped by PF cadre - 31 Mar 2020
- ZCCM-IH to appeal High Court’s decision to dismiss fraud case against FQM, 6 others - 31 Mar 2020
- Provide protective clothing to all health workers fighting COVID-19, MQHZ urges govt - 31 Mar 2020
wpDiscuz
-
Trending
- Govt identifies Chaisa, Jack Compound, Ibex Hill as COVID-19 hot zones (36,662 views)
- Zambia's COVID-19 cases jump to 35 (12,066 views)
- High Court keeps Spax in jail (6,855 views)
- Stop load-shedding to keep people at home (6,824 views)
- Govt's plan to fight COVID-19 well thought out, assures Lungu (6,146 views)
- Let’s sympathise with Lungu and help him, or we will all perish!
- Zambian student chased from Chinese University over suspected COVID-19
- Cabinet debates total lockdown
- Lungu's full address: Zambia records 12 COVID-19 cases as lock down looms
- Govt identifies Chaisa, Jack Compound, Ibex Hill as COVID-19 hot zones
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article