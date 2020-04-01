Criminals shoot dead Maamba man, injure son

POLICE in Southern Province have received two reports of murder involving a 45-year-old man who was found dead along the railway line and another a 46-year-old who was shot by unknown criminals while sitting next to his son.

This is according to a statement issued by Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Tuesday.

“Police in Choma of Southern Province received a report of murder which occured between March 30, 2020 at 20:00 hours and March 31, 2020 at 06:00 hours along the Choma – Livingstone railway line opposite CAMCO in Choma in which a 47-year-old G4 Security guard reported to have found a body of a male person aged about 45 years along the railway line. The body was found facing up with cuts on the face and back of the head and a stick is suspected to have been used in the act,” she stated.

“It has been deposited in the mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem. Investigations have been launched in the matter.”

And Katongo stated that Police in Maamba, Southern Province, also received a report of murder involving a 46-year-old who was shot by unknown criminals on his head.

“Meanwhile Police in Maamba in Southern Province received a report of murder in which it was reported that Pilato Siamooya aged 46 years of Muleya village was shot at by unknown criminals and sustained some gunshot wounds on his head. A shot gun is alleged to have been used in the act. The deceased’s son Blessed Mweemba aged 25 years who was seated next to the deceased during the shooting incident sustained a gunshot wound on the left thigh,” stated Katongo.

“The incident occurred on March 30, 2020 at about 19:00 hours at Muleya Village, Chief Singani in Choma District. The body of the deceased has been picked and deposited in Maamba Hospital mortuary pending postmortem whilst the survivor is in Hospital. Investigations have been instituted in the matter.”