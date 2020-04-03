DEC nabs 2 E/Province businessmen for money laundering

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Eastern Province, has arrested and jointly-charged two businessmen for being in possession of K6,000 counterfeit notes.

In a statement, Thursday, DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo stated that the duo, identified as Samson Luwaile, 38 and Edwin Chibanga 24, were intercepted at an Airtel Money booth in Chilanga District.

“The duo, Samson Luwaile, 38, and Edwin Chibanga , 24, of Chilanga District were intercepted at an Airtel Money booth where they tried to send ZMW400 counterfeit notes. After further investigations, the Commission found ZMW5,600 counterfeit notes in a room the two were occupying at a named lodge in Lundazi District,” Katongo stated.

“The Commission wishes to strongly reiterate its caution to members of the public to familiarize themselves with the features of the Zambian kwacha and look out for unscrupulous individuals behind a spate of counterfeit notes. Drug Enforcement Commission will not relent in its mandate to ensure that individuals behind such illicit activities are brought to book.”

And Katongo added that the Commission had arrested two small-scale farmers in Central Province for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over one tonne, contrary to Chapter 96 of the laws of Zambia.

“Wale Phiri, 57, a small-scale farmer of Kan’gombe area in Kabwe has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 920 kilogrammes. And in a similar incident, Steed Muwazwa, 52, a small-scale farmer of Malao Farm in Chibombo District has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 521 kilogrammes. All suspects are expected to appear in court soon,” stated Katongo