LAZ postpones elections

THE Law association of Zambia (LAZ) says the elective Annual General Meeting which was scheduled to take place this month will not be held because of the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

LAZ was set to usher in new office bearers into the executive council, including the presidency.

But because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 which has seen the suspension of large gatherings, outgoing president Eddie Mwitwa and the current Council of LAZ would continue in office until the next office bearers are elected.

Former Attorney General Abyudi Shonga State Counsel is vying for the top post against female contender Mutumu Nzala Mwape following Mwitwa’s decision not to seek re-election.

In a brief interview, Mwitwa said the elections had been postponed to a later date.

“The elections should have been held on 4th April, 2020 but we postponed them to a later date to be advised due to the Coronavirus pandemic. My colleagues on Council and I will continue in office until then,” said Mwitwa.