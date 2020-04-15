I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people – Mulowa

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking News
I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people – MulowaBy Julia Malunga on 15 Apr 2020
SENANGA UPND member of parliament Mukumbuta Mulowa says he was not voted to represent the party’s position when enacting laws in parliament but to represent the views of the people.
Last month, when Justice Minister Given Lubinda introduced the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 for second reading, all UPND members of parliament walked out of parliament save for three who opted to stay namely; Professor Geoffrey Luangwangwa of Nalikwanda constituency, Teddy Kasonso of Solwezi and Mulowa.
In an interview, Mulowa vowed to vote for the Bill, as long as it was amended.
“What you should understand is that I was voted to be in the House, to solve issues which comes for debate. Was I voted to be walking out? It is not always that we should be taking the party positions. I am not there for partisan politics, we are there for the good of the people in our constituencies and the good of Zambians at large. What is destroying politics in this country is that we have indulged ourselves into partisan politics at the expense of our people!” Mulowa exclaimed.
“The way Bill 10 came at first, it was a bad law which cannot be supported. If you remember, the Minister of Justice came up with amendments which are good amendments. Even if people can assume that we are not following our party, there are other people who are backing us. Let the Royal Barotse [Establishment] state their position on Bill 10 with those amendments whether thy are not in support of it. I will vote for the bill when they polish it up not the way it came at first with deputy ministers and other things that the Zambian people are rejecting. It needs to be supported by all well meaning law makers,”
And Mulowa said UPND president Hakainde Hichilema did not condemn him for supporting the Bill.
“I was not voted to go and dance Kalela in the corridors of parliament. I was voted to listen and to debate so that I can represent my people effectively. My President is a good man he has not condemned me in any way.” said Mulowa.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people – Mulowa - 15 Apr 2020
- IPI calls on govt to restore Prime TV’s license - 15 Apr 2020
- Prime TV closure a sinister ploy to weaken independent media in Zambia – Amnesty - 14 Apr 2020
- Inaccurate COVID-19 data from MoH putting people’s lives at risk – Andyford - 14 Apr 2020
- LAZ postpones elections - 8 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia (13,668 views)
- Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Zambia (13,538 views)
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19 (8,713 views)
- Govt moves to revoke Mopani mining licence (5,381 views)
- Respect law when implementing COVID-19 prevention measures – HRC (4,650 views)
- I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people – Mulowa
- Imenda accuses Mangango MP of trying to beat her up during Nangula poll
- Court finds ZAF Colonel with case to answer for perjury
- Govt is mandated to seek Parley approval for all loans, insists Dipak
- I’m still LAZ president, Tutwa’s position is misguided – Mwitwa
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people – Mulowa
- Imenda accuses Mangango MP of trying to beat her up during Nangula poll
- Court finds ZAF Colonel with case to answer for perjury
- Govt is mandated to seek Parley approval for all loans, insists Dipak
- I’m still LAZ president, Tutwa’s position is misguided – Mwitwa
- Outdoor Advertising seeks injunction against ZACL over marketing space at new KKIA
- IPI calls on govt to restore Prime TV’s license
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19
- 7 die in fatal Easter accidents
- Kafue shuts down for mass COVID-19 screening, testing
- OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT H.E. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AND HON. BWALYA NG’ANDU MP, MINISTER OF FINANCE
- C and S Investments donates K180,000 worth of goods to ZCCB
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article