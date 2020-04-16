Police detain Mopani CEO, block his attempt to leave Zambia

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Police detain Mopani CEO, block his attempt to leave ZambiaBy Mukosha Funga on 16 Apr 2020
Police in Lusaka have detained Mopani Copper Mines CEO Nathan Bullock after he attempted to leave the country through Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.
Immigration sources confirmed the development, saying Bullock was nabbed before he could board his flight to Australia.
“Yes, he has been arrested. He was supposed to travel to Australia. We are told that his wife and children are in quarantine in Australia so he was going to take care of the needs of his family. So he flew from Copperbelt to Lusaka where he was supposed to take his flight out, but he was arrested here [at KKIA]. He was prevented from travelling because the Ministry of Labour has lodged a complaint against him,” said the source.
“We are also wondering why police have arrested him, but obviously it’s instructions from above. His people are arguing that in the letter that Mopani wrote to the Ministry of Mines, they actually assured that they would not lay off any employee. They are saying Mopani actually made a commitment to pay the workers their full salaries for the initial three months before the situation can be reviewed.”
A source from the Ministry of Mines told News Diggers that government wants Mopani to also guarantee payments to the mine contractors as well.
“Mopani is arguing that they have a duty to their own employees not the employees of the contractors, but government’s concern is that without business for three months the contractors, most of whom as you know are big guys in the [Patriotic Front] party, the effects would be catastrophic on the residents,” said the source.
The Zambian government is in a tiff with Glencore’s subsidiary, Mopani over its decision to place its two mines on care and maintenance, citing dwindling copper prices on the international market and effects of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Mines wrote to Bullock, informing him of government’s intention to revoke mining licenses for its two units in Kitwe and Mufulira.
According to the Zambia Mining Cadastre Portal Mopani Copper Mines licence number 7625-HQ-LML for it’s Nkana business unit was issued in 2005 and was expected to expire on March 30, 2025, while the Mopani Copper Mine licence number 7073-HQ-LML operating from Mufulira was issued on March 31, 2000 with a 25 year lifespan.
The source told News Diggers that the letter delivered to Mopani stated that the mining company breached Section 37(3)(c) of the Mines and Minerals Development Act of 2015 by defying the directive of government.
Last week, Mopani proceeded to put operations at the Mufulira and Kitwe plants on care and maintenance despite threats of dire consequences from government.
Mopani maintained that the mines in Kitwe and Mufulira would be put on care and maintenance on April 8 saying the move was necessary to protect the company’s value until market conditions improve.
But Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa asked unions and workers to rise up and fight for the mine, saying “this is not time to be docile”.
Musukwa said government was currently studying the situation and would inform the nation on whether or not they will take over the mine.
“Government is the people, the people is government, government has rejected Mopani’s decision and our workers, residents of Kitwe and Mufulira must ensure that they are not at business as usual. Our workers, together with the union must not accept mediocrity from Mopani. And they have government support to stand on their right, on their mine, our God given resource, that’s our position. Abantu besu bafwile ba ima not baleba fye docile (Our people must rise up and not remain docile), nabekale fye. Ba beba ati baisala umugodi ba yamba uku cita, namwikala fye, (they are being told that the mine will be closed and they are just sitting idle) this is not time to sit, it is time to stand up and tell the investor ‘enough is enough’, this is our country, we cannot be waiting on your goodwill, no!” Musukwa said.
Asked whether government planned to take over the mine if the Mopani continued on its path, Musukwa said a comprehensive statement would be issued soon.
“Government is studying the entire structure of what is at play and we will be issuing a comprehensive statement to that effect. We are actually aware that they will proceed with their arrogance but no one can be above government, this is our country and we reserve the right. We are a law abiding jurisdiction as a country and so my team is currently studying the situation and we will ensure that the law applies. You can clearly see that these are old choreographed decisions that Mopani had already decided and we are aware that this is a Glencore directive to Mopani, the local management and team know very clearly that the decision they are taking is not in the best interest of the company and its not in the best interest of our people,” Musukwa told News Diggers in an interview.
About Mukosha Funga
Mukosha is interested in good governance and anti-corruption reporting.
Email: mukosha@diggers.news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- Police detain Mopani CEO, block his attempt to leave Zambia - 16 Apr 2020
- UNZA management wasteful, incompetent – UNZALARU - 15 Apr 2020
- Govt moves to revoke Mopani mining licence - 14 Apr 2020
- UNZA owes over K621m in terminal benefits, gratuities – Audit - 8 Apr 2020
- UNZA owes ZRA, others K2.8bn, as audit reveals mismanagement of funds - 7 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19 (23,253 views)
- Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Zambia (7,833 views)
- I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people - Mulowa (5,446 views)
- OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT H.E. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AND HON. BWALYA NG’ANDU MP, MINISTER OF FINANCE (5,004 views)
- Govt moves to revoke Mopani mining licence (4,863 views)
- Police detain Mopani CEO, block his attempt to leave Zambia
- Teach people how to properly use masks, Mujajati urges govt
- Financial analyst calls on BoZ to stop property owners from charging rentals in dollars
- Breaches like whipping citizens recipe for lawlessness – LAZ
- None of 131 COVID-19 tests in Kafue were positive – Chitalu
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Police detain Mopani CEO, block his attempt to leave Zambia
- Teach people how to properly use masks, Mujajati urges govt
- Financial analyst calls on BoZ to stop property owners from charging rentals in dollars
- Breaches like whipping citizens recipe for lawlessness – LAZ
- None of 131 COVID-19 tests in Kafue were positive – Chitalu
- Not even me, as Home Affairs Minister, can order police to whip people – Kampyongo
- Media bodies threaten to withdraw support for “statutory self regulation” over Prime TV closure
- Some ministers, mayors will contract COVID-19 because they’re careless – Kambwili
- Court issues bench warrant against Martha Mushipe
- Govt to blame for imminent job losses at Mopani – HH
- Support the poor during COVID-19 pandemic, JCTR urges govt
- Development challenges in Africa: Weak Institutions or Greediness?
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article